Council agenda calls for rejecting police HQ renovation bids

At Tuesday’s first Fort Payne City Council meeting of the new year the preliminary agenda includes consideration of rejecting bids for the renovation of the police headquarters because of “irregularities in the bid process.”
Another agenda item to discuss would allow the re-bidding of the renovation project “at such time as Curt O’Daniel, working in conjunction with Tinker Ma Architects, determines those irregularities have been resolved and the specifications ‘cleaned up,’” the agenda reads.
Since March, the police department has operated most offices from vacant portions of the Williams Avenue School campus since the council took action to renovate permanent facilities inside the 82-year-old City Hall. While addressing mold resulting from decades of water damage, the city has gutted the interior to replace old wiring, increasing security and add new features to both aid law enforcement in its mission to battle ever-more sophisticated criminals and better accommodate the public.
Conversations about a police station renovation emerged in February 2022, when architects meeting with the council in a work session initially projected a 12-14 month project. The police department scaled back its wish-list to contain costs in the planning stage of the renovation last summer. When completed, they expected the renovation to extend the life of the old City Hall building for at least another 30 years. The architects advised that salvaging the existing jail will be a far more affordable option than constructing a new one due to grandfathered building codes. They projected costs of about $3.5 million last February.
Speaking of building codes, also at Tuesday’s meeting, the council will announce a public meeting to inform contractors doing business with the city of changes brought about by the proposed adoption of new building and fire codes. They discussed the matter at a recent work session where council members and staff from the inspections office considered ways to eliminate guess-work so construction contractors installing windows and roofing can know in advance what the exact building code specifications require and avoid confusion and costly modifications. The council tabled the matter at the last meeting of 2022 in order to schedule the informative session with the contractors so they can directly offer their insights and opinions on changes needed to the status quo.
The city plans to update those building and fire codes to integrate standards that have developed from greater research into making structures safer, which benefits insurance rates and offers homeowners protection against sub-par work while licensing and permitting to benefit qualified builders and installers instead of fly-by-night scam artists.
At a separate recent work session, the city council also discussed potential increases in sewer and sanitation rates, reflecting a need to keep up with inflation and equalize prices to catch up to what neighboring communities charge for similar services.
Fort Payne charges so much less for sewer and sanitation than surrounding communities that catching up would require annual 20% increases in rates charged for at least three years. Rainsville, for example, charges $11 more than Fort Payne for sewer service and Gadsden charges $12 more. Scottsboro charges $9.42 more, while Guntersville’s comparable service costs citizens there $7.62 more. DeKalb County charges $7.61 more for sanitation services than the city. The gap is even greater on commercial accounts. Industrial sewer connections in Albertville cost $38 more than in Fort Payne, and businesses in DeKalb County getting a 30-yard roll-off container will pay $385 more.
Auditors have repeatedly scolded the city for not charging enough to cover the costs of these services, but escalating costs appear to make up the main reason for any increases. During the previous regular meeting on Dec. 20, the council voted to invest more than $8 million into repairing aging sewer lines in a three-stage project that is ultimately expected to save the taxpayers money in the long run. Another example is that the cost of a chemical essential at the wastewater treatment plant increased in the sewer department’s overhead by $150,000 last year.
Another separate ordinance to be considered at Tuesday’s meeting would implement various rates, rules and regulations at facilities owned by the city and under the supervision of the Fort Payne Parks and Recreation Department. Not all of the adjusted rates are expected to increases, assuming the figures presented at the work session remain consistent.
In other business, Mayor Brian Baine will report on personnel and other matters.
The agenda also shows an executive session to discuss potential litigation. It is unclear what it concerns.
There is no mention on the agenda of any further action regarding Food City — a $3.1 million incentive deal that received judicial approval last week.
They hold council meetings the first and third Tuesday of each month at 12:30 p.m. in the Council chambers on the second floor of City Hall. Anyone unable to attend the public hearing may submit written opinions to the city council prior to the meeting. Meetings are streamed live on FPTV at https://bit.ly/FPCouncil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.