The Fort Payne Police Department reported the following activity:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Periods of rain. High 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: February 11, 2023 @ 10:05 am
The Fort Payne Police Department reported the following activity:
Monday, Jan. 30
Damaged Property – Occurred at 301 Godfrey Ave SE, a wall and door frame were damaged, valued at $10,000
Jeremy David Brown, age 42 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a Warrant for Outside Agency at 10:00 pm
1 Accident with 0 Injuries
Tuesday Jan. 31
Theft of Property – Occurred at Wal-Mart, miscellaneous items were taken, valued at $227.92
Theft of Property – Occurred at Wal-Mart, miscellaneous items were taken, valued at $105.17
Rocky Allen McGatha, age 33 of Fyffe, was arrested for Theft of Property at 4:52 pm
Chanda Darlene Mercer, age 43 of Trenton, was arrested for Theft of Property at 11:01 pm
1 Accident with 0 Injury
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Damaged Property – Occurred at I 59 NB mm217, the front of a 2013 Toyota Tacoma was damaged, valued at $2000.00
Crystal Gayle Reed, age 44 of Rainsville, was arrested for Theft of Property at 9:29 am
1 Accident with 0 Injuries
Thursday, Feb. 2
Theft of Property – Occurred at Wal-Mart, miscellaneous items were taken, valued at $55.53
Levon Creed Copas, age 41 of Fort Payne, was arrested on Two Warrants for Outside Agency at 1:38 am
Walter Louis Tucker, age 41 of Collinsville, was arrested on Five Warrants for Failure to Appear at 11:16 am
Larona Sheline Prescott, age 45 of Fort Oglethorpe, was arrested for Theft of Property at 5:25 pm
2 Accidents with 0 Injuries
Friday Feb. 3
Theft of Property – Occurred at 156 45th Street NE, a toolbox and tools, 65” Vizio tv, 55” Phillips tv, 15” Memphis audio speaker and a jewelry box were taken, valued at $2500.00
Burglary – Occurred at 631 67th Street NW, miscellaneous clothing and household items were taken, valued at $50.00
Jessica Nicole Rose, age 29 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a Warrant for Outside Agency at 7:30 pm
3 Accidents with 0 Injuries
Saturday, Feb. 4
1 Accident with 0 Injuries
Sunday, Feb. 5
No activity reported.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Periods of rain. High 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Becoming partly cloudy after some morning light rain. High near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Chance of Rain: 100%
Sunrise: 06:32:02 AM
Sunset: 05:22:35 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: ENE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Chance of Rain: 85%
Sunrise: 06:31:04 AM
Sunset: 05:23:33 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: NW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:30:04 AM
Sunset: 05:24:31 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: W @ 10 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Mostly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 06:29:03 AM
Sunset: 05:25:28 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: SE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 71%
Sunrise: 06:28:01 AM
Sunset: 05:26:26 PM
Humidity: 88%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Occasional rain. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Chance of Rain: 82%
Sunrise: 06:26:58 AM
Sunset: 05:27:22 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: S @ 14 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 06:25:54 AM
Sunset: 05:28:19 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.