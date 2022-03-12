Fort Payne teacher arrested on prostitution charge

The Fort Payne Board of Education called an emergency meeting Friday afternoon to accept the resignation of a teacher who was charged the same day with allegedly soliciting a prostitute.
Kenneth Ronald Zaremba III, 37, of Fort Payne, was arrested on one count of solicitation of a prostitute and one count of engaging in prostitution, according to a press release from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. The suspect was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office investigators allege Zaremba hired a prostitute to drive from Huntsville to his residence for sex.
Fort Payne Superintendent of Education Brian Jett declined to comment after the specially called school board meeting, during which the acceptance of the resignation was the only item on the agenda.
Zaremba taught the Foundations of Health Science and Sports Medicine Intermediate course at Fort Payne High School on the Sports Medicine Career Tech pathway for students. He has also taught dual enrollment anatomy and physiology through Northeast Alabama Community College, according to a 2019 media report, and was involved in baseline testing every single high school athlete regardless of sport. In addition to the classes, he has also worked with Drake Ibsen and Rehab Partners Fort Payne as their outreach ATC for Fort Payne High and Middle School.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said in the press release that investigators are continuing to work with school officials to ensure the safety of students.
"The case is also a good example of our investigators adapting themselves to the modern, connected world and utilizing the latest technology to make this case," Welden said.
The personnel policy for the Fort Payne City Schools requires educators to abide by all federal, state and local laws and statutes. It clearly defines actions of an unethical nature for which disciplinary sanctions may trigger disciplinary action ranging from reprimand to suspension and revocation of a teaching certificate.
The code of ethics standards in the policy book define unethical conduct as "any crime involving moral turpitude. As used herein, conviction includes a finding or verdict of guilty, or a plea of nolo contendere, regardless of whether an appeal of the conviction has been sought or a situation where first offender treatment without adjudication of guilt pursuant to the charge was granted."
The school board can terminate any teacher on the grounds of "immorality" but suspensions and terminations trigger a legal process if an educator chooses to challenge those actions, whereas accepting a teacher's resignation simplifies the severing of a professional relationship with the school system.
Welden said, "Adults that interact with our young people need to be held to the highest standard. God Bless."
