Two FPHS seniors win contest for best app

Two Fort Payne High School seniors have won the Alabama Fourth Congressional District Congressional App Challenge.
“I am excited to announce that Jordan Binkley and John Riley Thompson, students at Fort Payne High School, are the winners of this year’s Congressional App Challenge," said Congressman Robert Aderholt in a statement released to announce the winners of the app challenge.
"Our judges chose their app, called Dadify, as a unique perspective on ways to increase child-parent relationships."
Their app will be displayed in the United States Capitol and on the House of Representatives website.
The two FPHS seniors are members of the school's Gigawatts robotics team. This is the second year in a row that Fort Payne has won the challenge.
Both students plan to attend Auburn University with Binkley set to major in chemical engineering with a concentration in pre-medicine while Thompson will major in software engineering."
The FPHS students explained that Dadify "serves as a bridge to allow parents to bond with their children through various activities and jokes. In today’s ever so busy world, parent-child relationships still remain crucial, and Dadify is meant to make that experience easier and more fun.”
Jamie McClung, Fort Payne's Pre-K director, who has been integral to the Gigawatts program, said, "Jordan and John Riley are exceptionally talented and intelligent, but their most impressive trait is to problem solve and be independent learners. They created this app from an idea to publish work. That is a challenge few can say they have accomplished. I am excited to see what they can accomplish in the future.”
The Fourth Congressional District encompasses the counties of Franklin, Colbert, Marion, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Winston, Cullman, Lawrence, Marshall, Etowah and DeKalb. It also includes parts of Jackson and Tuscaloosa counties, as well as parts of the Decatur Metropolitan Area and the Huntsville-Decatur Combined Statistical Area. Aderholt has held the seat since 1997.
Aderholt thanked all students across the district who entered and the three judges who determined the best app.
“Just like our student art competition each spring shines a light on the artistic talents of students in the Fourth District, the app challenge recognizes technical and engineering talents. This field of study continues to grow more important in our current economy and I’m proud to recognize the students who excel in this area.”
