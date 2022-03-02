Fort Payne man charged federally for distributing meth

A Fort Payne man has been transferred to federal custody after being indicted on charges stemming from distributing methamphetamine.
The DeKalb County Narcotics Unit along with FBI North East Criminal Enterprise worked a lengthy narcotics investigation into the illicit drug trafficking of Francisco Javier Colunga, 46, of Fort Payne.
Colunga was federally indicted on January 18th by FBI Task Force Officers assigned to the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit on charges of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine as well as 9 charges of Distribution of/ Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.
Colunga was picked up by the U.S. Marshall's Service on February 9, 2022 and taken into federal custody pending trial.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the arrest, "This is an outstanding job by both our Narcotics Agents and Federal partners. These guys work hard every day to foster a good working relationship with federal agencies to ensure these criminals get prosecuted to the fullest extent."
"It's also a great thing for our county that we have agents on the ground that can serve as the eyes and ears for these agencies and bring these cases to federal court. God Bless!"
