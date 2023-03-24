FPMS robotics team named Rising All-Stars at world qualifier

FPMS 7th/8th grade STEAM robotics FTC team celebrate after winning the Rising All-Star award. Pictured from left to right: Derek Shi, Maura Roberts, Edwin Francisco, Kaleigh Domingo, Clark McClung (Student Coach), Regan McClung (Coach), Nandini Patel, Parker Bates, Seanna Lance, Sophia Al-Halaseh, Victoria Fowler, Atticus Sparks and Isa Iglesias.

The Fort Payne Middle School Junior High Robotics team had an incredible showing in the March World Qualifying Tournament at New Century Technology High School in Huntsville.

In a competition consisting of primarily high school students, Fort Payne was the only middle school team to win an award. They were recognized for outstanding achievement as a Rising All-Star in all categories.

