FPMS robotics team named Rising All-Stars at world qualifier

The Fort Payne Middle School Junior High Robotics team had an incredible showing in the March World Qualifying Tournament at New Century Technology High School in Huntsville.
In a competition consisting of primarily high school students, Fort Payne was the only middle school team to win an award. They were recognized for outstanding achievement as a Rising All-Star in all categories.
The team includes the following students: Victoria Fowler, Derek Shi, Sophia Al-Halaseh, Seanna Lance, Atticus Sparks, Nandini Patel, Isa Iglesias, Kaleigh Domingo, Maura Roberts, Parker Bates and Edwin Francisco.
FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) in Alabama is a volunteer-based non-profit 501(c)3 organization founded in 2015 to ensure every Alabama student has access to the exciting world of competitive robotics.
Students grades 7-12 from 28 teams across the nation, including Maryland, Washington, Texas, Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Virginia and Alabama, competed in 38 robot matches, teamwork challenges and business model presentations.
The FPMS STEAM 7th/8th grade robotics team presented their business model for the Fort Payne Improvement Authority. Students were required to implement creative communication skills to demonstrate completion of tournament goals.
Adult coaches guide students as they gain skills and confidence in a supportive, inclusive environment.
Fort Payne Middle School STEAM Robotics coach and computer science teacher Regan McClung and all team members thanked Superintendent Brian Jett, all Fort Payne Board of Education members, and school administrators for their support as well as the parents of the team members.
“We express deepest gratitude to the community of Fort Payne for believing in the mission of Fort Payne Middle School which is to prepare our students for the challenges of the future,” McClung said.
FPHS hosted both the FIRST LEGO League Challenge Gigawatts Qualifier and the FIRST LEGO League Challenge Alabama Championship on Feb. 18. This marks the second consecutive year that Fort Payne High School has hosted the state championship.
