Fort Payne donates $100k to City School System

Superintendent Brian Jett, left, met on Tuesday with members of the Fort Payne City Council, including Councilman Phillip Smith, Council President Pro Tem Lynn Brewer, Council President Walter Watson, Councilman John Smith, Councilman John Smith and Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine.

 by Steven Stiefel steven.stiefel@times-journal.com

The Fort Payne City Council appropriated $100,000 to the Fort Payne City Schools at this week’s regular meeting Tuesday.

Superintendent Brian Jett said the move is “greatly recognized. We have had and continue to have a phenomenal relationship with our city government. I wear some of [department head’s] phones out calling.”

