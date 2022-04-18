Mayor provides update on several Fort Payne projects

Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine recently updated the city council on several different matters, including:
Comprehensive Master Plan – Baine said a steering committee has been formed to guide the process over the next 12-14 months.
Parks and Recreation – Baine said the department has been restructured with Brant Middlebrooks promoted. Field renovations at the Sports Complex are underway and will be staggered by sport to minimize disruptions to team schedules.
Old Hospital demolition – Baine said bricks are available for a donation of any size with proceeds going to the Patriot’s Memorial Park. Donations can be made at City Hall.
Highway Construction – Baine said right-of-way acquisition will begin along Airport Road and Jordan Road one funding is secured. Construction on the intersection at Alabama Highway 35 is tentatively set to begin in May 2023. He said the state highway department conducted two traffic studies on the other end of Airport Road, where is connects to Greenhill Blvd.
“I asked them to look at it at certain times of the day. What they recommend is creating an extended right lane off of Airport Road so the traffic doesn’t get backed up there. They’re going to try that before they do anything else. They did some patching on Gault Avenue, which is not a permanent fix but makes it a little bit more desirable to drive on,” Baine said.
Meetings are streamed live on FPTV at https://bit.ly/FPCouncil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.