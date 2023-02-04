John Queen Ingraham, 82, of Fort Payne, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
He is survived by his wife, Gayle; children Chris Ingraham, Lisa I. Shiver (Matt), and Heather I. Combs (Scotty); and grandchildren Lucas Combs, Whitney Shiver, Jack Wagner, Emma Wagner, and Max Shiver.
No services are planned at this time. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in John’s name to the Little River Canyon Center, c/o JSU McClellan Center, 100 Gamecock Drive, Anniston, AL 36265 or the Greater Alabama Council, Boy Scouts of America, 516 Liberty Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35242, memo line: FOS, Sequoyah to assist local scouts with camp fees.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.
