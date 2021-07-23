Back-to-School information for Fort Payne City Schools

It’s an exciting time as the lazy days of summer round the corner with back to school preparations to make. The coming weeks will be very busy, especially with a new school opening for students in Fort Payne. The Fort Payne City Schools have released details on orientations and other back-to-school information parents and students need to know.
Superintendent Brian Jett said August 10 will be the first day for all students. An in-service event is planned August 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church with the SAM Foundation providing a program on suicide awareness. Jett feels the training is important with the difficult times children have faced over the past year.
Jett said the final inspection date for Little Ridge Intermediate School is July 28.
“It’s going to be phenomenal school,” he said. “We will have open houses and tours. The community, kids and teachers are going to love it.”
Wills Valley Elementary School
Classroom lists for WVES will be posted on the lunchroom windows on Friday, July 23 and will remain there until the first day of school. Parents will also be able to pick up a student packet that will contain important information and forms.
Orientation/Open House at the elementary school will be held August 5 between 9 a.m-2:30 p.m. with time blocked off for kindergarten between 9-10:30 a.m., for first grade between 11 a.m.-12:30 and for second grade between 1-2:30 p.m. Parents of Pre-K students will be contacted by their child’s teacher to schedule a time.
Girls in all grades at WVES will start on August 10, while boys in all grades start on August 11. Everyone will attend together starting on August 12.
The school supply list can be viewed at https://www.fpcsk12.com/Page/1902, picked up at the front door of WVES and will be available on the day of posting along with important student information packets.
For more information, visit https://www.fpcsk12.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/fortpayneschools/.
Little Ridge Intermediate School
Homeroom assignments will be posted at Williams Avenue Elementary School on Friday, July 23. The third grade information will be posted on the main door of the school while fourth grade information will be posted on the center door and fifth grader information can be found on the door facing 18th Street.
Open house for LRIS will be held Monday, August 9 at 9 a.m. for third graders, 11:30 a.m. for fourth graders and 2 p.m. for fifth graders. Parents and students should report to the gym at these times.
Downloadable supply lists can be found at https://www.fpcsk12.com/Page/1903.
Fort Payne Middle School
Orientation at FPMS will be held August 6. Eighth graders should be at the school between 8-10 a.m., seventh graders between 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and sixth graders from 12:30-2:30 p.m. The link to forms to complete before Open House will be posted soon at https://www.fpcsk12.com/Domain/9. School supply lists can be found at that URL.
Fort Payne High School
Information for Fort Payne Middle School and Fort Payne High School is forthcoming.
Plan for Reopening
The school system's plan for safely managing instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic can also be found online at https://www.fpcsk12.com/Page/1893.
Bus Enrollment
If a child will ride a Fort Payne City School bus, their parent will need to fill out an enrollment form online at http://www.fpcsk12.com/transportation by August 2. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/fortpayneschools/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.