Board holds emergency meeting to accept educator's resignation

The Fort Payne Board of Education held an emergency called meeting today. The single item on the agenda was to accept the resignation of Melinda Dean, from any and all positions, within the Fort Payne City Schools, effective November 9.
Dean's occupation was listed as system-wide special education aide. Archives show her as being hired in that capacity in October 2010.
