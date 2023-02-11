FP city council donates $100K to school system

The Fort Payne City Council appropriated $100,000 to the Fort Payne City Schools at this week’s regular meeting Tuesday.
Superintendent Brian Jett said the move is “greatly recognized. We have had and continue to have a phenomenal relationship with our city government. I wear out some of [department head’s] phones calling.”
Jett said the contribution will help the city schools to offer a greater variety of programs.
“It allows us to do multiple things for a wide range of niche student interests, from athletics to creative programs like FPTV,” he said.
From the appropriation, $7,500 is split between the five campuses for each of the principals to use $1,500 at their discretion, while nearly half, $49,000, is dedicated to 15 sports programs, including the football, boys and girls basketball, baseball, boys and girls soccer, softball, tennis, wresting, cheerleading, track, cross country and fishing teams. The band and FPTV each received $3,500, while robotics programs in the four schools each received $3,000. The drone class received $3,500, the drama program got $3,500, the culinary art cooking program got $3,500, the criminal justice course received $3,500 and FBLA received $1,000. The nursing program also received $3,500.
City Council President Walter Watson said the city is happy to partner with the school system to help fund these programs.
In the past, the city has also donated to the school system to help students to purchase school supplies.
Funds will enable variety of programs to meet student interests
