FP city council donates $100K to school system

The Fort Payne City Council awarded Superintendent Brian Jett, left, with $100,000 in funding for the city school system. Pictured with Jett are, from left, council members Phillip Smith, Lynn Brewer, Walter Watson (president), Johnny Eberhart, John Smith and Mayor Brian Baine.

 Steven Stiefel | Times-Journal

The Fort Payne City Council appropriated $100,000 to the Fort Payne City Schools at this week’s regular meeting Tuesday.

Superintendent Brian Jett said the move is “greatly recognized. We have had and continue to have a phenomenal relationship with our city government. I wear out some of [department head’s] phones calling.”

Funds will enable variety of programs to meet student interests

