Mayor offers an update on economic development projects

What-A-Burger may still come to Fort Payne, but the burger restaurant won’t be setting up shop on the patch of land along Highway 35 as originally discussed, Mayor Brian Baine revealed during Tuesday’s Fort Payne City Council meeting.
Claiming the lot just won’t work for the restaurant’s needs, Mahogany Realty opted to end the contract on the property, Baine said. City Attorney Rocky Watson is reviewing the contract termination.
Baine said another prospect, the Overland Development Group, is interested in the property for a different retailer who Baine did not yet name.
The land in question, which the previous mayor had offered to give the county on which to build a new tourism center, is a space beside the creek that’s filled in with multiple truckloads of earth dumped there. After the city and county couldn’t agree on which party would pay for getting it build-ready, the county opted to instead construct something on Greenhill Boulevard. However, they recently decided to buy a former medical clinic beside Burt Funeral Home to remodel for the tourism organization’s new headquarters.
Speaking of the tourism office, formerly shared on Alabama Highway 35 and Airport Road, they demolished the vacated, flood-damaged structure shared with Economic Development on Alabama Highway 35 and Airport Road to make room for a new Highway 55 Burgers and Fries franchise announced earlier this year. The restaurant, slow to progress following elevation of the lot above the floodplain, now shows rapid progress toward completion.
Baine said the development company, Retail Specialists, hopes to turn the property over to Highway 55’s operators by mid-January and see it open for business shortly thereafter. A few yards away from that construction site, the Candlewood Suites and Avid Hotel behind Hampton Inn is also rapidly coming together. It broke ground in March but only started actual construction this fall.
Baine said the public will get to share its input on where the city should focus community efforts from now on at a community involvement meeting scheduled January 19 at Little Ridge Intermediate School at 6 p.m. All the feedback received during the interactive roundtable event will contribute to the Comprehensive Master Plan the City contracted exactly one year ago with the firm of Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood to develop. “We want to get as much feedback as possible from different folks about how they want Fort Payne to look in 20 years to guide the city’s actions in the future,” Baine said.
Baine encouraged everyone to tell five people about the event and encourage participation so a diversity of opinions and ideas get considered and truly represent what’s wanted.
“We need all ages participating and opinions from every age group,” Baine said.
They originally planned to hold the event at the City Auditorium, but Council Pro Tem Lynn Brewer suggested the school campus, which most citizens still haven’t seen in person. She believes providing an opportunity to see it will boost interest in attending the event.
Comments received will shape how Fort Payne addresses issues such as future land use, economic development, parks and recreation, sidewalk design, etc. Comments can also be contributed to the “Fort Payne Forward” initiative by visiting https://www.fortpayneforward.com/.
