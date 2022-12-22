Mayor offers an update on economic development projects

Highway 55 Burgers and Fries shows rapid progress toward completion. Mayor Brian Baine said the development company, Retail Specialists, hopes to turn the property over by mid-January and see it open for business shortly thereafter.

 Story by Steven Stiefel steven.stiefel@times-journal.com

What-A-Burger may still come to Fort Payne, but the burger restaurant won’t be setting up shop on the patch of land along Highway 35 as originally discussed, Mayor Brian Baine revealed during Tuesday’s Fort Payne City Council meeting.

Claiming the lot just won’t work for the restaurant’s needs, Mahogany Realty opted to end the contract on the property, Baine said. City Attorney Rocky Watson is reviewing the contract termination.

