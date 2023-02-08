Shugart wins national technology award

Laurel Shugart of Fort Payne has been selected from over 3,500 candidates to receive the National Center for Women & Information Technology Award for Aspirations in Computing National Award. She will be one of 30 recipients from 49 U.S. states and Canada to receive this honor.
This award honors 9th-12th grade female students selected based on their aptitude and aspirations in technology and computing, as demonstrated by their computing experience, computing-related activities, leadership experience, tenacity in the face of barriers to access and plans for post-secondary education.
