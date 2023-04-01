City OKs alcohol permit for Mater's

The Fort Payne City Council met Tuesday evening and approved an alcohol permit for Mater’s Pizzeria and Pasta Emporium. Owner Chris Roberts said they are aiming for an opening of Mater’s next week. Mater’s must also receive a state alcohol license in order to sell alcoholic beverages.

The council also discussed the situation of Foster’s Training gymnasium (the former City Rec Center), which is in the path of a proposed runaway truck stop. Owner Marisa Foster pays $2,400 per year to lease the city building, according to city officials, but it costs the city an unspecified, much larger amount to keep the building maintained. The Alabama Department of Transportation has the historic structure in the right-of-way on its project map, which will eventually mean relocating Foster’s members elsewhere unless the plan is adapted.

