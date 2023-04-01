City OKs alcohol permit for Mater's

The Fort Payne City Council met Tuesday evening and approved an alcohol permit for Mater’s Pizzeria and Pasta Emporium. Owner Chris Roberts said they are aiming for an opening of Mater’s next week. Mater’s must also receive a state alcohol license in order to sell alcoholic beverages.
The council also discussed the situation of Foster’s Training gymnasium (the former City Rec Center), which is in the path of a proposed runaway truck stop. Owner Marisa Foster pays $2,400 per year to lease the city building, according to city officials, but it costs the city an unspecified, much larger amount to keep the building maintained. The Alabama Department of Transportation has the historic structure in the right-of-way on its project map, which will eventually mean relocating Foster’s members elsewhere unless the plan is adapted.
City Clerk Andy Parker, a former city councilman, spoke about “cowboying” by past council members to reach deals with citizens before involving him.
“I need to know about conversations,” Parker said. “It gets real embarrassing to the whole council if we become committed to something the city cannot afford.”
• discussed re-organizing council committees so a couple of people can talk regularly with a department head and share what they’ve learned with Mayor Brian Baine and other council members. Two-person committees allow discussion of public business without having to notify anyone such as media.
Councilman Johnny Eberhart said the next budget, which they aim to approve before Oct. 1, will need to be more conservative on spending.
The Council discussed rotating committees once-per-year, starting each October. Councilman John Smith suggested they could rotate who is named as Council President (traditionally it has been the largest vote getter in the previous election).
“There’s a rub between leadership,” said the current Council President Walter Watson. “If somebody calls me and then I call Brian, I kind of feel like I am offending him by calling. If I want to talk to somebody else, it shouldn’t be a rub.”
Councilman Phillip Smith said he wouldn’t vote for any policy that restricts his ability to call whoever he wants to get information.
Council President Pro Tem Lynn Brewer gave the example of multiple council members each individually calling a lawmaker to discuss the same topic.
“If [a lawmaker] has money for something, I’m going to call them,” Eberhart said.
“There’s work to be done,” Watson said. “No one is trying to step into the role of mayor, which Brian does a good job of that. We just want to be informed as part of the decision process. Not just told ‘Here’s what we are doing.’ Hopefully this will help us get to that point.”
If the busy mayor does not respond to a concern passed along to him quickly enough, the citizen will then often call a council member.
The following committees were formed:
• Administration: Brewer and Watson
• Building Maintenance: Eberhart and Phillip Smith
• Fire Department: John Smith and Eberhart
• Police Department: Watson and Phillip Smith
• Public Works: Brewer and John Smith
• Recreation: Phillip Smith and Eberhart
• Sanitation: Brewer and Phillip Smith
• Sewer: John Smith and Watson
They agreed to keep in-depth conversations in regular work sessions, and everything will still need to be approved by the council as a whole. The committees, it was agreed, will investigate facts by speaking with department heads and then report what they’ve learned to the whole Council, which must vote to approve or reject appropriations, as well as informing the mayor, who manages the day-to-day administration of the city as a whole and does not get a vote.
Next Tuesday’s regular Council meeting was canceled so members can travel to Montgomery with the Chamber of Commerce to meet state officials.
