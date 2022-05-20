DeKalb County Fiddler’s Convention returns June 4

Long before Charlie Daniels told the story of a fiddle-playing contest in the Deep South, the DeKalb County Fiddlers Convention was settling the question of who was the best musician around these parts.
From 1908 until 1942, people packed the DeKalb County Courthouse on the first Monday night of the fall session of the Circuit Court to hear the sounds of bluegrass.
The convention, featuring some of the most talented fiddlers in the area, returns in 2022 for a revival of the tradition on June 4.
On-site registration for the event begins at 10 a.m. at the historic Fort Payne Opera House. The event is hosted by Landmarks of DeKalb County.
The convention will feature 12 different categories, and over $5,600 in prizes. Registration for a single category costs $10 and $5 for any additional categories, according to Landmarks Executive Director Jessica Harper-Brown.
Tickets to this year’s convention cost $10, but children under 10 get free entry.
Call 256-845-6888, email landmarksdekalb@bellsouth.net or visit https://www.landmarksdekalbal.org/110th-dekalb-county-fiddlers-convention/ to register or for more information.
