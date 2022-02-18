Fort Payne City Schools had an outstanding showing at last weekend’s FIRST LEGO League Qualifier.
Eleven teams grades 4-8 competed for five trophies in four categories with one overall Champion. Fort Payne City Schools took home three of the five trophies.
The Fort Payne Middle School STEAM Robotics 6th grade team won two of five awards at the qualifier.
These students not only had the high score in the robot game at their qualifier, but they also won the Robot Design Award. They include Lizzy Chesnut, Dawson Bryant, Derek Shi, Arianna Ignacio, Kaelyn Anthony, Sarah Morgan, Ava Kate Jett, Everett Christman, Emma Grace Wayner, and Victoria Fowler.
And, in an impressive win, the Little Ridge Intermediate School STEAM Robotics 5th grade ROOKIE team took home the Overall Champions Award. They included Caden Hairell, Molly Griffith, Elia Al-Halaseh, Dana Francisco Jiménez, Luz Pedro, Carrie Wells, Alfredo Diego, Ava Grace Walker, Luke Byrd, and Rebeca Rodriguez-Lopez.
Coach McClung thanked Superintendent Brian Jett and the Board of Education as well as administrators and teachers for their support.
On March 5, these students will compete against 22 other teams in the state for the State Championship at Fort Payne High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.