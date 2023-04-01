Runaway ramp planned for 'Joe's Truck Stop'

At a public involvement meeting Tuesday evening at the Fort Payne City Hall Auditorium, officials from the Alabama Department of Transportation outlined plans for an emergency stop truck ramp on Alabama Highway 35.
The ramp will use pea gravel to slow down a runaway truck that has lost its brakes or accelerated too fast to negotiate the sharp turn onto Fifth Street North at the area commonly referred to as “Joe’s Truck Stop” – a concrete and steel barrier installed by the family of J.D. Faulkner in the 1950s to keep cars and trucks from crashing into nearby houses.
According to ALDOT North Region Public Information Officer Seth Burkett, the runaway truck ramp will be comparable to the one in Guntersville at the bottom of Sand Mountain coming from Albertville on Highway 431.
“The environmental process has begun, the survey has been completed. The design of the project has been started and the project is scheduled to be let to contract in Summer 2024,” he said.
The total cost of the project construction is estimated at approximately $670,000. To view a map of the project, visit www.aldotinvolved.com and type in “Runaway Truck Ramp on AL-35.”
Anyone wishing to provide written comments for the record is encouraged to submit comments postmarked no later than April 28 to Alabama Department of Transportation, North Region – Guntersville Area, Attn: Logan Jolley, P.O. Box 550, Guntersville, AL 35976. Comments can be emailed to stop-truck-ramp@dot.state.al.us and voicemail messages left at (256) 571-7230.
As currently planned, the ramp would cross into the right-of-way on one side of Highway 35, encroaching on houses and the old Recreation Center, which the City of Fort Payne leases to Foster’s Training Facility, owned by Marisa Foster.
On Tuesday evening, Foster posted on Facebook, “I need a favor… if you have ever been to Foster's Training, ever been coached or trained by me or us … please be my voice, be our voice. I just found out they want to put a sand pit through the gym. Help me fight for our home.”
Mayor Brian Baine said, “We were told it wouldn’t affect the gymnasium at the old DeKalb High School, but this [design] does, which is unfortunate for Foster’s because they do so much good for the community and the folks who go there. If this plan goes through, I fully suspect that the city will be behind trying to help them with relocation because they are such a vital part of Fort Payne.”
Other homeowners potentially displaced by the ramp would include Carolyn Brown Martin, David J. Fisher, Forrest Hughes and Doyle Brown, according to the map shared Tuesday. ALDOT provided flyers for its Relocation Assistance Program for displaced persons, which state, “Any individual, family, business, farm or nonprofit organization displaced by a project shall be offered relocation assistance services for the purpose of locating suitable replacement property.”
Although city officials have complained to ALDOT for years about the curve, Baine said city officials “had no idea what they would come up with and what it would look like” until Tuesday’s presentation.
“It looks different than we anticipated,” he said.
Baine said it would be unacceptable to shut down Eighth Street North, which is an essential street for re-routing trucks whenever Gault Avenue is closed during events like the Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-Ins and Boom Days or parades.
One of the engineers at the presentation suggested Eighth Street could be reconfigured to connect to Highway 35 closer to Ron’s Hosiery & Pallet Liquidations. Or alternately, the ramp could end closer to the turn, across from Hawkins Street Park. But the length is determined by the science of completely stopping heavy trucks that are out of control.
ALDOT holds these meetings specifically seeking local input such as any unmarked cemeteries or sites that may contain hazardous or toxic waste.
Regarding the sharp turn, Burkett said highways often evolve from the roads that already existed; one imagines a horse-drawn buggy having less risk of barreling out of control negotiating the curve onto Fifth Street than a modern, heavy transfer truck carrying thousands of pounds of cargo.
The turn was widened several years ago, decreasing the number of accidents involving large trucks that get in the wrong gear or have faulty equipment and lose control coming down the mountain.
Emergency officials have repeatedly warned that a destructive crash is inevitable there unless corrective action is taken. The intersection includes a bridge over a small creek that runs along Fifth Street and flows to Dye Branch, which goes to Big Wills Creek then ends up at the Coosa River near Gadsden, making it a dangerous location in case of a tanker spill.
Potential remedies that have been discussed include a reconfiguration of the highway to give it a more sweeping turn at the foot of the mountain, connecting with a railroad overpass to come out at the Eighth Street South. But such a move is projected to cost at least $30 million (and rising) to complete and would involve large-scale intrusion into a heavily residential section of East Fort Payne, taking years to happen as property owners are contacted for land acquisition and environmental assessments are completed.
City Attorney Rocky Watson said he recalls attending public meetings about fixing Joe’s Truck Stop since at least September 1974. Yet the sharp turn is still there and wrecks continue to happen, with spilled loads of cargo and lives lost. The most recent wreck at Joe’s Truck Stop occurred on Dec. 23. Times-Journal archives reveal that a truck stop was discussed in 2013 with the former division engineer, who stated that they couldn’t find a place to put one.
In 2014, the city of Fort Payne entered an agreement with ALDOT to install a mandatory pull-off area for large trucks atop Lookout Mountain, about one-fourth to one-half mile south of DeSoto Parkway, to encourage truck drivers to stop so they do not start down the incline at full speed. The brake check station is unmanned, so truck drivers are supposed to pull over and test their own brakes on an honor system.
