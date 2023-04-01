Runaway ramp planned for 'Joe's Truck Stop'

Much-needed safety project will displace gym, four homes

At a public involvement meeting Tuesday evening at the Fort Payne City Hall Auditorium, officials from the Alabama Department of Transportation outlined plans for an emergency stop truck ramp on Alabama Highway 35.

The ramp will use pea gravel to slow down a runaway truck that has lost its brakes or accelerated too fast to negotiate the sharp turn onto Fifth Street North at the area commonly referred to as “Joe’s Truck Stop” – a concrete and steel barrier installed by the family of J.D. Faulkner in the 1950s to keep cars and trucks from crashing into nearby houses.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.