The Phillip Hamman Chapter of the National Society Daughters of American Revolution hosted a tea on Feb. 21 to honor the 2022-23 Good Citizens at Landmark of DeKalb’s Hunt Reception Hall.

The overall winner was announced at the reception. The 2023 DAR Good Citizen for DeKalb County is Ellie Ames Goggans of Fort Payne High School.

