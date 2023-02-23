The Phillip Hamman Chapter of the National Society Daughters of American Revolution hosted a tea on Feb. 21 to honor the 2022-23 Good Citizens at Landmark of DeKalb’s Hunt Reception Hall.
The overall winner was announced at the reception. The 2023 DAR Good Citizen for DeKalb County is Ellie Ames Goggans of Fort Payne High School.
The other participants included Sophia Grace Wills, Collinsville High School; Mary Grace Meadows, Cornerstone Christian Academy; Kirby Coots, Fyffe High School; Sara Brooklyn Smith, Geraldine High School; Taegan Willoughby, Ider High School; Savannah Brooke Roper, Sylvania High School; Emma Payton Harrison, Valley Head High School. Braden Elijah Haymon of Plainview High School did not attend.
Goggans was called one morning to the counselor’s office and had an envelope with the writing prompt in it. Now her essay goes to the state level. She plans on attending Northeast Alabama Community College and transferring to Jacksonville State University to pursue a degree in education. She is the daughter of Dana and Lana Goggans of Fort Payne.
The DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest, created in 1934, is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship.
The award recognizes and rewards high school seniors who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities. These students are selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree. Once a student is chosen as their school's DAR Good Citizen the student is invited to participate in the scholarship portion of the program. This consists of a personal statement and an essay.
Scholarships are awarded to essay winers at the chapter, state, division and national levels. The national prize is handed out each April.
The selection of DAR Good Citizens has continued to be one of the most recognized services for the society. During the last eight decades this committee has evolved but endured.
