Members of the Fort Payne Kiwanis and Key Club at Fort Payne High School flipped flapjacks for their annual pancake breakfast on May 14. It was held this year at the Pavilion on Fifth Street downtown.
Since 1976, more than 60,000 man-hours have been spent on Kiwanis projects, raising more than $597,890. Kiwanis sponsored events and fundraisers have included the annual pancake day, Boom Days pancake breakfast to benefit the Children's Advocacy Center, purchased iPads for Fort Payne City Schools students, funded FPHS senior scholarships, purchased promethium boards for Fort Payne schools, built the Kiwanis Pavilion, sponsored a student of the month at FPHS, and the Ninja Park at Fort Payne Middle School.
Club members have also volunteered for events like Christmas in the Park, Fort Payne High School track meets, weekly delivery of Meals on Wheels, monthly book buddy readings, Reading is Fundamental (RIF), and were instrumental in building the first Children's Advocacy Center building.
