Friday night was the first night of FPTV’s football broadcast.
Steve Black, audio-visual instructor at Fort Payne High School, said the production went off without a hitch, however, he is looking to promote the live stream and scoreboard show more.
What is FP TV?
During the Wildcats’ regular football season. FPTV students are on the sidelines, in the press box and in the studio to capture and live stream each game.
FPTV Director Jesse Hendricks, who is a senior this year, is in her third football season with FPTV. Hendricks said there is a lot that goes into Friday night productions.
“On a typical Friday, from my side, we do The Scoreboard Show,”she said. “After school, we are down in the studio setting up lights, cameras and equipment. We start at 7 and we review different teams in the area. We give their scores live on the show and we produce our packages that we film.”
Hendricks said Black has prepared the students for the production, so the nerves subside when the cameras go live.
“When I first started it was scary being on camera, but as soon as you sit down and the camera is on you and the lights are one you, you relax and you feel like you’re supposed to be there.”
How to Livestream:
Black said there are two productions. One is a pre-game show that covers multiple Fort Payne High School athletic programs. The other is a scoreboard show that gives updated scores throughout the county and region.
Black said to stream the game live, go to www.fpcsk12.com.
“From the home page, scroll down to FPHS football to stream the games live,” he said. “Underneath the sports and clubs tab, go to the FPTV tab, and click Twin City Auto Wildcat Pre-Game/ Twin City Auto Scoreboard Show,” he said. The scoreboard show can also be viewed on FTC channel 5.”
FP TV in the community:
Hendricks said being able to live stream the games and the scoreboard show is a big responsibility for the FPTV crew.
“It is important to the people at home, especially to the people who have disabilities or can’t get out to a game but still want to see their kid or their grandkid playing on the field,” she said. “We do that so they can see the game and watch their kids. We offer other things in the community as well so that they will know about events happening in the community.”
Black said the program is made up of more than 80 students and that they are “over capacity,” which he says is a good problem to have.
“It is awesome when I can walk into the studio and see Jesse [Hendricks] telling everyone what to do” he said. “I almost feel out of place because I have to realize that we are trying to do this like a business.
“There are times when I have to stop myself and say, ‘I have to talk to her [Jesse.] I can’t tell them; I have to talk to her about this because she is their boss. She is the one running this.”
Black said he is confident in all of his students and that if they are dedicated, they can learn the production process from start to finish.
By the time they graduate, if they have been heavily involved like Jesse has been, they can do it without me being there.
