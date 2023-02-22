Monday, Feb. 13
Carmen Love Annello, age 40 of Leeds, was arrested on a Warrant for Outside Agency at 5:51 pm
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 2:17 am
Brent Preston Hunter, age 56 of Fort Payne, was arrested for DUI at 9:09 pm
Robert Lee Totherow, age 54 of Fort Payne, was arrested on Two Warrants for Failure to Appear at 11:09 pm
2 Accidents with 0 Injuries were reported.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Lisa Jean McKinney, age 54 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a Warrant for Outside Agency at 3:25 pm
Marcus Laquon Maddox, age 27 of Collinsville, was arrested for Public Intoxication at 7:25 pm
Jeremy Lee Nix, age 40 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance at 7:59 pm
2 Accidents with 1 Injury: An accident occurred at Gault Ave S and 13th Street SE, Jeremy Lee Nix, age 40 of Fort Payne, driving a 2016 Honda Civic, struck James Ramsey, age 52 of Valley Head, driving a 2004 Pontiac Vibe. Passenger Betty Lois McCord, age 54 of Valley Head, was transported to Dekalb Regional by Dekalb Ambulance Service.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Occurred at 512 DeSoto Drive NE, a 2021 Toyota Camry was taken, valued at $30,000
Goldia Amanda Louise Henderson, age 48 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a Warrant for Outside Agency at 5:02 am
Curtis Thornton Vondy, age 66 of Fort Payne, was arrested for DUI at 7:24 am
Zachary Dale Culpepper, age 29 of Henagar, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia at 3:13 pm
2 Accidents with 0 Injuries were reported.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Mark Brandon Parker, age 35 of Gadsden, was arrested on Two Warrants for Failure to Appear at 1:21 pm
No Accidents were reported.
