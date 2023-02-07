Wesley James Obenlander
Fort Payne
Wesley James Obenlander
Fort Payne
Wesley James Obenlander, 65, of Fort Payne, died Feb. 7, 2023. Funeral services are 1 p.m. Feb. 10 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Jamie Bailey officiating. Burial to follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 9 at the funeral home.
