Planning Commission to meet about proposed development

The Fort Payne Planning Commission is scheduled to meet Tuesday evening to consider a request from the largest developer of Dollar General stores in the country to rezone 12.88 acres of land just east of Big Wills Drive and 49th Street NW. to allow for commercial development.
The meeting is July 12 at 6 p.m. in the Conference Room located on the top floor of City Hall. Guests should enter from the Forest Avenue entrance.
The Broadway Group, LLC, headquartered in Huntsville, AL, is a commercial real estate company specializing in the planning, selection, development and construction of new retail storefronts and spaces all across the United States. They are requesting to rezone the property from R-1 (low density residential district) to C-3 (highway business district) for commercial development.
The company has built between 70-100 stores a year for the past 17 years, according to information sourced online. Currently, five Dollar General stores operate in Fort Payne, including stores recently added on Scenic Road and Greenhill Blvd NW.
The property involved in the potential rezoning is owned by Marlin and Ann Blalock.
The 49th Street NW area connects to Interstate 59 but has largely remained undeveloped since construction of the Exit 224 interchange concluded in July 2010, which is why the affected portion is zoned as residential. It connects Greenhill Blvd NW and Gault Avenue N with access to the new intermediate school.
For further information, please contact Zoning and Inspections Coordinator Jimmy Gilbreath at (256) 845-5180.
(0) comments
