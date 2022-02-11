The big anticipation in Fort Payne -- aside from this weekend's Super Bowl with Evan McPherson playing a key role -- is Tuesday's regularly scheduled city council meeting.
That's because Council members set the Feb. 15 assembly to make final decisions on a couple of key topics that have become unexpectedly complicated: deciding what to do about proposed new athletic facilities and holding a hearing on whether to move forward with a development deal to add a Food City grocery store.
Judging from the crowds that have appeared at past work sessions on the topic or expressed strong views, the meeting is expected to attract much interest.
Food City
A public hearing relates to a $3.1 million economic development agreement between the City and Marathon Realty Corp to construct a Food City grocery store at 1015 Gault Avenue South. Drafts of the memorandum are available to view at Fort Payne City Hall during regular business hours.
Under the memorandum, the City would pay $1.2 million upon the beginning of excavation. Another million would be paid when Food City opens its doors for operation of business to the public within 12 months. A final payment of $900,000 would be due upon the one-year anniversary of the opening for operation of business to the public. Money would have to be returned to the City, with 2.5% interest, if the developer fails to live up to its end of the bargain.
In return for this investment, the new grocery store is projected to generate about 140 jobs and an estimated $442,000 in new annual tax revenues. This is a figure that opponents of the deal feel is exaggerated and speculative.
Such development deals are not uncommon these days as large retailers leverage consumer demand for nationally known brands to seek competitive arrangements with counties and municipalities before adding new stores across the country. Scottsboro, for example, worked with a different development company to attract a Publix grocery store and there are plans to add a TJ Maxx store as well. Albertville has also seen success from similar public-private partnerships resulting in the additions of stores like Hibbett Sports, Hobby Lobby, PetSmart, and TJ Maxx along Highway 431. Fort Payne itself reached a past agreement to recruit Chik-Fil-A.
Whereas some economic development deals provide an abatement on non-educational sales taxes generated in order to incentivize locating in a community, the City reportedly stands to keep sales tax from Food City while avoiding liability for utility lines to be added there. The property in question lies in Fort Payne's flood plain, so the developer would need to elevate any new structure added there.
Opponents say the deal with Marathon is unfair to the existing retailers that Food City would compete against and argue that the projected sales tax won't be as large as what the deal suggests with an offset resulting from decreased taxes from those same stores. This presumes that Food City would not attract any new shoppers to Fort Payne to enlarge the tax base without harming other stores' sales.
Businessman Bobby Ledbetter wants the Council to vote down the memorandum of understanding. The owners of Bruce's Foodland also oppose the development deal.
Through his attorney, David Dodd, Ledbetter said that losing his lease with Cullman-based Drinkard Development, Inc. could prompt him to move Twin City Auto Sales out of Fort Payne because there is not another property large enough for him to relocate. In addition to the property at the South Y near the Alabama Fan Club, Twin City has also used land behind the Walmart Supercenter off Alabama Highway 35/Pine Ridge Road SW, but the rent charged there has reportedly increased significantly.
Following a Feb. 9 work session, City Council members said they had spoken with Ledbetter and suggested he move the dealership to land on either side of Jefferson’s restaurant on Glenn Boulevard SW. They said they don't decide or control who Drinkard Development leases the property to.
Dodd argued against the validity of the sales tax projections included in the memorandum and noted that Ledbetter has been a major contributor over the years to charitable causes in the community, as have the owners of Bruce’s Foodland, which started as a family business 43 years ago and recently remodeled.
Foodland owner Eric Bruce issued a statement:
“Bruce’s Foodland wants the very best for every citizen of Fort Payne. Bruce’s Foodland is opposed to the City of Fort Payne giving millions of tax dollars to Food City to pay for a new store to be owned by an out-of-state corporation. What is to be decided Tuesday by the Fort Payne City Council is whether the City will give $3.1 million of our tax dollars to Food City. We believe our tax dollars should not be given away to a huge out-of-state corporation with over $2.9 billion dollars of annual sales and 147 retail locations. They don’t need our tax money. They can afford to build their own store just as everyone else has done in Fort Payne. We believe the citizens’ money, all $3.1 million of it, would be better spent on our schools, roads, police, firefighters, sanitation department, recreation facilities and infrastructure. That’s what Fort Payne taxpayers deserve. Bruce’s Foodland welcomes competition and Food City to Fort Payne should Food City choose to locate a store here. However, favoring big business over local businesses and residents is not fair. Giving big business an unfair advantage in competition against local businesses is just wrong. Food City claims that new tax revenues will be generated but where will they come from? This claim is purely theoretical and a new tax base will not be created. Tax revenues from grocery sales at Food City will be the same tax revenues now received from the customers of Walmart, Bruce’s Foodland, United Grocery Outlet, Priceless IGA and Dollar General. The City of Fort Payne should not give a huge out-of-state competitor a head start and unfair advantage in any business. Please urge your City Council to vote no and not give the City’s money away.”
Soccer Fields
The other contentious issue on the agenda is deciding what to do with the City’s recreational facilities.
For several months, city personnel have performed site work toward developing four new grass and two new artificial turf soccer fields inside a new recreational complex off Martin Avenue NE and 63rd Street NW, projected to cost $7-$10 million. As recently as October, the council considered elaborate architectural plans and authorized the purchase of poles to install on-site for lighting. That was before they discovered an urgent need to re-model the interior of the police headquarters and sewer projects became high priorities.
An alternative proposal presented at a Jan. 26 work session by Warners Athletic Construction would focus instead on refurbishing the existing sports complex on 45th Street NE, which is showing its age and needs electrical, drainage and field realignment work to continue use by groups like the DC Inferno soccer league.
Warners proposes to laser cut three soccer fields, three baseball fields and three softball fields with the installation of drainage beneath each for around $4.3 million.
Fort Payne Superintendent Brian Jett spoke favorably of the work Warner Athletic is doing for the City Schools and suggested they continue to work on joint projects as they successfully have.
The schools are investing $3.3 million for Warners to replace the natural field in Wildcat stadium with new turf, along with a revamp of the track and the total renovation of the baseball and softball fields and including demolition, drainage, subbase, turf, fencing, and concrete.
Council members have disagreed on how much they can afford to invest, with some recalling painful layoffs during the 2008 recession in advocating for frugal spending on the project.
Others have pushed for progress toward a facility that citizens are expecting while noting that facilities have potential to generate income for the city by virtue of booking more tournaments that should attract teams likely to stay overnight in local hotels or eat in town during visits.
There is also the question of whether to invest in grass or artificial turf fields, which recreation officials tell them is easier to maintain and can recover more quickly from rainfall so tournament events can be more predictably scheduled.
Both matters address the future of Fort Payne from economic development and quality of life perspectives and require the Council members to speculate on what transformations are likely in an uncertain future.
Council meetings are held the first and third Tuesday of each month at 12:30 p.m. in the Council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
Anyone unable to attend the public hearing may submit written opinions to the city council prior to the meeting. Meetings are streamed live on FPTV at https://bit.ly/FPCouncil.
