City leaders meet with home builders about new standards

City of Fort Payne officials met with two dozen local construction contractors at City Hall Thursday afternoon to discuss proposed changes to several building codes and the fire code.
The city council could adopt the changes as soon as February, possibly specifying they apply to all building permits issued after July 1, 2023, for example.
Rodney Ballenger, Inspections Department chief, explained the changes under consideration, while Fire Chief Stacy Smith and Assistant Fire Chief/Fire Marshal Wade Gorham addressed bringing new construction up to the statewide 2021 International Fire Code.
Building codes are laws that set minimum requirements for how structural systems of residential and commercial buildings should be designed and constructed to protect occupants from a wide range of hazards. The larger goal is to realize an improved ISO rating, which can lower local insurance premiums in combination with infrastructure.
Specifically, the city is considering adopting the 2014 national electric code, 2015 building and existing building codes, plumbing code, fuel and gas code, mechanical code, residential code, property maintenance code, sewage disposal code and zoning code.
As they detailed the specific codes and proposed changes, the city officials asked the contractors for estimates on increased costs. Scotty Vaughn of Vaughn Construction said increasing costs will be nominal because he’s already doing many of the proposed steps.
Gorham discussed a requirements to designate a staffer as “site safety inspector” and to provide contact details to the city so the fire department can reach the contractor in case anything happens. Gorham said most of the changes set the stage for new technology like solar panels or react to incidents resulting in the loss of lives.
