Fort Payne's airport receives $829K federal grant

Isbell Field, Fort Payne’s airport, will get a boost from a $829,227 grant announced Tuesday.
The United States Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration awarded more than $850 million in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants to strengthen our nation's aviation infrastructure by improving runways, airfields and airport signage, airport lighting, and airport markings.
Airports are entitled to a certain amount of AIP funding each year, based on passenger volume. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, then the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding. Isbell Field, with the FAA identifier 4A9, received $464,662 with discretionary amount of $347,489 toward the total AIP to rehabilitate the taxiway.
Congressman Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville, issued a press release to announce the funding.
“As a member of Congress, and specifically a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I strongly believe in these types of investment in our infrastructure,” he said. “When most Americans think of infrastructure, these types of improvements are what they are thinking about and these are the types I support.
“Improving the infrastructure at our general aviation airports is an important component of economic development. A new manufacturing job, or a new job in the hospitality industry, both might have started with a company first landing at the local airport to visit the area. Congratulations to Fort Payne and the DeKalb County area in receiving this grant.”
In much the same way as the interstate running parallel to the runways, asphalt surfaces deteriorate over time, causing the need for repair.
The airport, located at 2200 Terminal Drive in Fort Payne, accommodates two runways, with runway 4 measuring 5,001 feet. It was activated in January 1959, according to airnav.com. The airport offers hangars for storage, as well as ramp or tiedown aircraft parking, plus a refueling terminal, pilots lounge/snooze room, passenger terminal and lounge, and courtesy cars free for pilots to use in the local area.
Thirty aircraft are based on the field, including two jets. Barry Stone manages the operations. He was unavailable for comment when contacted Tuesday afternoon.
The Fort Payne chapter 890 of the Experimental Aircraft Association has hosted its Young Eagles program to reach out to children and get them interested in flying with free airplane rides. Years ago, the airport hosted an annual program called Fantastic Flight aimed at elementary students.
