Monday, Feb. 6
Jeremy David Brown, age 42 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia at 9:21 pm
Mary Jane Fisher, age 55 of Rainsville, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of a Combined Substance at 10:17 pm
1 Accident with 0 Injuries
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Damaged Property – 400 18th Street NW, a street sign post was damaged, valued at $50.00
Steven David Caneer, age 43 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs and Probation Violation at 9:25 am
Pamela Diane Abernathy, age 55 of Cedar Bluff, was arrested for Domestic Violence and Burglary at 2:09 am
Juan Francisco Perez, age 29 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Public Intoxication at 5:53 pm
1 Accident with 0 Injury
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Theft of Property – 1420 Howell Drive NE, cleaning supplies were taken, valued at $20.00
Theft of Property – 3801 Gault Ave S, a 2007 Nissan Maxima was taken, valued at $5,000.00
Katelin Marie Land, age 28 of Brundidge, was arrested on Two Warrants for Failure to Appear at 4:09 pm
3 Accidents with 0 Injuries
Thursday, Feb. 9
Theft of Property and Damaged Property – a security system wiring and drywall were damaged, miscellaneous products and a security system were taken, valued at $5008.93
Elizabeth Crystal Belle Gaul, age 40 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Promoting Prison Contraband and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia at 11:06 am
Friday, Feb. 10
Theft of Property – 3200 Hixon Road NW, a Spypoint game camera was taken, valued at $150.00
Juan Francisco Perez, age 29 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Public Intoxication at 2:43 pm
Krystal Rena Henderson, age 44 of Fort Payne, was arrested on Two Warrants for Failure to Appear at 6:17 pm
Jurod Juvunta Clay, age 33 of Fort Payne, was arrested on Two Warrants for Failure to Appear at 9:27 pm
Pamela Lynn Massey, age 41 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia at 12:23 am
3 Accidents with 0 Injuries
Saturday, Feb. 11
Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – 601 Greenhill Blvd NW, a 2007 Dodge Caliber SXT was taken, valued at $5,000.00
Theft of Property – 151 8th Street NE, a Stone Mtn purse and contents were taken, valued at $245.00
Martin Duran Timmons, age 33 of Valley Head, was arrested for Public Intoxication at 3:40 am
Jonathan Bradley McElroy, age 44 of Fyffe, was arrested on a Warrant for Failure to Appear at 7:28 pm
A 17 year old male juvenile of Fort Payne, was arrested for Criminal Mischief at 11:26 pm
Candace Denise Traylor, age 33 of Rainsville, was arrested on Two Warrants for Harassment and Criminal Trespass at 11:57 pm
1 Accident with 0 Injuries
Sunday, Feb. 12
Damaged Property – 2001 Sanders Ave NE Apt 127, a door knob was damaged, valued at $100.00
Damaged Property – 610 Glenn Blvd SW, a door, window and mirror on a BMW were damaged, valued at $1500.00, a rear wheel and fender on a 2018 Jeep Wrangler were damaged, valued at $500.00
Damaged Property – 2004 Watkins Ave NE Apt 140, a rear glass on a 2003 GMC Envoy was damaged, valued at $400.00
Robert Joseph Hairell, age 25 of Gadsden, was arrested for Public Intoxication and a Warrant for Outside Agency at 10:44 pm
