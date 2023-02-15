Former T-J editor honored at Montevallo

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing for the afternoon. High 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.