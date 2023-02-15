Former T-J editor honored at Montevallo

Former Times-Journal Managing Editor Heather Buckner received the Nathalie Molton Gibbons Young Achiever’s Award from her alma mater, the University of Montevallo, on Saturday.
The Young Achiever’s Award is given annually to a graduate age 35 or younger whose career and community contributions have reflected positively at the local, state or national level.
