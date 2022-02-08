The Four Chaplains remembered at annual service

American Legion Post 89 held a memorial service for the Four Chaplains at the Fort Payne City Hall Auditorium.
Legion officials and clergymen throughout the nation observed the 79th anniversary of the sinking of the U.S.A.T. Dorchester during World War II.
Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine presented the American Legion Post 89 with a proclamation designating Sunday, Feb. 6, to be observed as Four Chaplain Sunday, calling upon all citizens to commemorate the sacrifices of the Four Chaplains.
DeKalb County V.F.W. Post 3128 Commander and event speaker Eric Dudash spoke of the "selfless service" of Rev. George Fox, Rabbi Alexander Goode, Father John Washington and Rev. Clark Poling towards their fellow company.
He not only touched on their final moments on Feb. 3, 1943, but on the acts leading up to their time on the U.S.A.T. Dorchester that was torpedoed eighty miles south of Greenland.
Also present for the Sunday event was Shirley Deerman, sister of local Pvt. Harvie Hicks, who lost his life in the U.S.A.T. Dorchester.
Deerman shared memories and information about Pvt. Hicks with those in attendance.
The annual observance is part of the Legion's "Service to God and Country" program, helping bring new emphasis to the religious waspects of American heritage and the need for continuing adherence to the basic religious concepts upon which America was founded.
