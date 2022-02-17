Fort Payne reaches decision on sports complex

Chance of Rain: 90% Sunrise: 06:20:02 AM Sunset: 05:33:08 PM Humidity: 81% Wind: S @ 13 mph UV Index: 2 Low

Tuesday Night

Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.