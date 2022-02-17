Fort Payne reaches decision on sports complex

The Fort Payne City Council voted this week in favor of refurbishing the existing sports complex on 45th Street NE rather than doing any more work to prepare its replacement on a 296-acre property off Martin Avenue NE and 63rd Street NW that broke ground last September.
The move is expected to save money in the short-term, but critics of the move fear the lack of new facilities will cost the community in other ways.
The controversial decision was largely overshadowed by their decision to approve a $3.1 million deal to bring a Food City grocery store to Fort Payne. Wade Hill, who spearheaded the athletic fields project while serving on the last city council, was among citizens who appeared disgusted as they left the meeting.
Warners Athletic Construction proposed to laser cut three soccer fields, three baseball fields and three softball fields with drainage installed beneath each for around $4.3 million. The alternative came with an estimated price tag of $7-$10 million.
“We have to look at things we can do to shift money,” Council President Walter Watson explained.
Council member Johnny Eberhart said it looked “like a good plan. The pole dates say 31 years so it’s time we do some upgrade on it. It’s looking bad, but we’ve got a nice facility.”
Eberhart helped to build the existing sports complex when he worked for the Fort Payne Improvement Authority and made the motion to accept the proposal.
Council President Pro Tem Lynn Brewer said she was disappointed the group had not held an additional work session to discuss the matter and wanted it added to Eberhart’s motion that the strategic plan being developed over the next year will still include the land known to many as the Carden Farm that sits next to Vulcraft and extends up to the brow of Lookout Mountain.
Initial plans called for the brand new construction of six regulation soccer fields, one multipurpose field, five softball fields for men and women, four baseball fields, one “miracle field” for baseball players with disabilities, an amphitheater, disc golf area, a 3.2 mile/5K walking trail, mountain bike trails, and a dog park on what was known to many as the Carden Farm. At one time the Council also talked about possibly adding an RV park and campgrounds to generate year-round revenue to fund park maintenance.
Last fall, they even considered a three-story concessions building before scaling that back. They would need to build it before the fields to avoid heavy machinery destroying them. While the architect’s drawings looked impressive, some balked at the high estimate of up to $1 million to actually build it. Inflation and supply chain issues make precise cost estimates difficult as the cost of building materials escalates.
The city’s plans have called for continuing to use the existing complex as supplemental fields during tournaments or as practice space, so it was slated to get some degree of a face-lift anyway to extend use beyond a couple more years.
Council member Phillip Smith voted against Eberhart’s motion. He and Brewer resisted calls in past discussions by Watson and Eberhart to cut back on the new project, which was heavily promoted during the last election as something families could expect to enhance their quality of life.
Limited parking remains a concern. In early 2020, Tom Shanklin spoke on behalf of the DC Inferno Soccer league. While anticipating a new facility, he told the Council there was “no room for growth” at the existing complex.
Cities are keen to use athletic facilities to generate income by improving the ability to book events capable of attracting teams staying overnight in local hotels or eating in town before driving home. Several communities in the region have upgraded their athletic facilities to become more competitive in that regard, leading some to fear an “arms race” of capital projects in the same way that universities build extravagant team facilities as a tool to recruit the best players.
Some citizens involved in athletic programs have complained that the shortcomings of the existing complex make out-of-town tournaments reticent to award a hosting bid to Fort Payne because a heavy rainfall, impossible to predict months in advance, can easily force cancellations due to drainage making the fields too muddy for practices or gameplay. In contrast, artificial turf costs more than natural grass but can predictably be ready to play on far more quickly.
The city sold timber cleared from the land to help pay for the project, named Public Works Director Tim Williams as the project manager and used city forces for months to prep the site for construction rather than using an outside contractor, which aimed to save about $280,000.
Watson offered reassurance that the money spent and time invested weren’t in vain.
“We’ll continue that develop that property once we get the finances to do it. It’s not written off the books, just shifted a bit to get through everything that we have to get done,” he said.
Some reconfiguration of the fields will happen as the complex is updated. More details about what citizens can expect will be reported as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.