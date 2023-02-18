Fort Payne was getting a bad reputation as being flood prone, but the city went to work to resolve problems that had resulted in catastrophic damage in the recent past, including a tragic drowning in the summer of 2001 and the flooded county tourism office.
Public Works Director Tim Williams said flood mitigation is a constant process, but the Street Department has worked tirelessly to clean out litter clogging water flow through ditches throughout the town and installed oversized pipe in sections to help rain more easily drain off mountainsides.
“A main problem was Fourth Street North, 13th Street North and Eighth Street South,” Williams said.
New, larger pipes were installed in those three troublesome areas.
“That changed everything,” he said. “We also unstopped drains along Highway 35 going up the mountain that hadn’t been serviced in 30 years. It took the burden off the smaller pipes.”
“Catch spaces” were added to divert the rocks and debris that wash down off the ridges during heavy rains. This, along with the larger-sized pipe, should prevent these materials from lodging inside the lines.
A floodplain is the land adjacent to a channel, stream, river or other body of water that is prone to flooding. Because floods result from many different circumstances, not all floods are equal in magnitude, duration or effect. Flooding can potentially cause a great deal of damage and the indirect impact from it may include financial loss, operational interruption and increased insurance premiums.
The city’s extensive work may impact the “flood zone” maps of Fort Payne. Still, flooding from heavy rain runoff may occur in any low-lying area of the city.
Flash flooding, as the name implies, occurs quickly and without much warning.
MaKayla Danielle Ross, 23, was an employee of a restaurant just off Airport Road. On June 19, 2001, her vehicle got caught in rising waters as she attempted to drive home from work around 10 p.m. Flash flooding occurred during heavy rains attributed to Tropical Storm Claudette, dumping nearly 10-inches of rain in portions of DeKalb County during a 24-hour period, according to figures provided by the National Weather Service in Birmingham. Ross was among 14 people killed in Alabama during those storms.
In response, the City of Fort Payne invested half a million into drain pipe to make the work possible and get ahead of price increases for materials. Williams said it was urgent to order the piping due to escalating costs. They also straightened and widened the creek behind the WZOB radio station, which is where the deceased woman’s car was found once flood waters receded, according to a police statement.
Today, crews can also be seen using heavy machinery to repair and widen ditches in several sections of town.
“We move the dirt we remove to places like Glenwood Cemetery, which we also just worked on,” Williams said.
Citizens can help Fort Payne remain flood safe by being mindful of where debris ends up, avoiding catch basins where a pipe with a grate is used to drain excess water through and away from the area.
Another way to help is being mindful of garbage disposal and placing all household trash inside of garbage bags rather than tossing loose debris into the containers, where it is likely to blow out of garbage trucks during pickups.
Floods are capable of undermining roads, buildings, and bridges, eroding stream banks, washing out access routes, destroying landscaping and trees, damaging and washing away automobiles and causing injuries and loss of life. Flooding may strand motorists and pedestrians and jeopardize the safety and health of those caught in flood waters. Flooding may also cause ground and water contamination from overflowing sewer systems, underground fuel storage tanks and other hazardous materials released by flood water damage. Debris from fast-moving flood waters poses additional risks to lives and property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.