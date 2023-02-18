City makes progress stopping flash floods

The creek at the South Y overflows its banks during a 2021 flood event. The water also overflowed on Alabama Highway 35 and Airport Road.

 Steven Stiefel | Times-Journal

Fort Payne was getting a bad reputation as being flood prone, but the city went to work to resolve problems that had resulted in catastrophic damage in the recent past, including a tragic drowning in the summer of 2001 and the flooded county tourism office.

Public Works Director Tim Williams said flood mitigation is a constant process, but the Street Department has worked tirelessly to clean out litter clogging water flow through ditches throughout the town and installed oversized pipe in sections to help rain more easily drain off mountainsides.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.