Police and Pre-K program to share Williams Avenue campus

Silent since the opening of Little Ridge Intermediate School, the campus on Williams Avenue will soon return to life as the Fort Payne Police Department prepares to shift administrative functions to the southern half of the facility and the Fort Payne City Schools’ Pre-K program sets up shop there.
Williams Avenue School provided a convenient solution when the Fort Payne City Council reacted to a recommendation to move the police department temporarily out of the former City Hall on Gault Avenue for about a year-and-a-half to protect for force from exposure to black mold that has accumulated in a sealed off area inside.
The city will temporarily move to the former school everything but the jail, which Mayor Brian Baine said does not pose a risk to occupants during the interior renovation.
City Attorney Rocky Watson said a Memorandum of Understanding was approved with the school board and liability insurance to cover any claims that might arise. The city council formally approved the move at its Feb. 1 meeting.
Williams Avenue’s availability for use also comes in useful as the Fort Payne City Schools look to grow enrollment in the Pre-K program.
“Fort Payne would eagerly like to continue and strengthen early education opportunities for our youngest learners,” said program coordinator Jamie McClung.
“In this effort, the Pre-K program will be transitioning to Williams Avenue School.”
The move will provide more space for additional teachers and provide us the resource to increase enrollment. The plans to move the police department “will not have a direct impact on the Pre-K move. They will be on the southern end while we occupy the remainder of the school.
"We are happy to have their presence nearby.”
McClung said the program is “a nationally recognized, high-quality Pre-K program. Alabama's First Class Pre-K has been recognized as a national model for delivering exceptional early childhood education.”
In a way, both the police and school program have the same goal: to foster better outcomes for people in the community through public safety and public education.
“Students who participate [in Pre-K] show greater proficiency in math and reading over time. These long-term results hold true for all student demographics including other variables such as poverty,” McClung said. “The First Class curriculum is the beginning of a seamless learning continuum from pre-kindergarten to third grade. We are integrating a comprehensive education approach to student learning at a developmental age that can see the greatest growth potential.”
The Pre-K program also gives parents of younger children an affordable choice for daytime child care so they can improve their financial situation.
“At $40 a month, this high-quality program provides opportunities for parents to build their careers while also setting up their child for academic success,” McClung said.
“Walking into a Pre-K classroom is like walking into a playground of your dreams,” said Pre-K teacher Makayla Wilson. “When you enter, you are greeted with spectacular centers that provide hands on learning opportunities and experiences that introduce students to real world scenarios. In addition to exploring through imagination and creativity, students are provided with age-appropriate lessons in literacy, math, science, and social studies. By learning through play, our students develop enthusiasm that will carry beyond our program and follow them into upper grades.”
Wilson said the goal of First Class Pre-K through the Fort Payne City Schools is to provide equal opportunities for each child and to develop a community of lifelong learners.
