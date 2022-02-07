Dalton enters guilty plea

Donovan Dalton was sentenced Monday to 84 months for having sexual contact with a student while he was an employee of the Fort Payne City Schools.
Dalton, 29, entered a guilty plea as his attorneys met with prosecutors for pre-trial meetings before Ninth Judicial Circuit Judge Andrew Hairston.
According to the DeKalb County District Attorney Mike O’Dell’s office, Dalton was taken into custody to begin serving a six-month minimum in the county jail followed by five year’s probation and a requirement to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life upon release.
A victim and her family were reportedly present for the sentencing after being consulted and approving the settlement. The plea guarantees Dalton will serve time for his actions and prevent further victimization of any students involved.
Dalton was arrested on Oct. 9, 2020 -- four days after his brother, Dustin, was arrested on the charge of having sexual relations with a student on Oct. 5, 2020.
Dustin Dalton, who taught and coached at Sylvania, also entered a plea and was convicted last November of one count of sodomy in the second degree and two counts of being a teacher having sexual contact with a student under 19 years old.
Dustin Dalton was sentenced at that time by Ninth Judicial Circuit Presiding Judge Jeremy Taylor to sentences totaling 10 years in the state prison is required to serve three years in prison before his release to serve another five years on supervised probation.
The convictions followed investigations and interviews conducted by the Child Abuse Review Team of DeKalb County, the DeKalb County Department of Human Resources, and the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.