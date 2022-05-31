Kailey New demonstrates value of media curriculum

Kailey New’s future seems almost as bright as the lights on her video production sets. Naturally, high expectations come with winning an Emmy before one has even finished college.
Even more impressive, her creative contributions to the winning group mini documentary titled “Visual Vernacular” came on the first day of an internship with the Center for Public Television in Tuscaloosa, where she attended the University of Alabama after graduating from Fort Payne High School.
“My first day walking into the job, they had the documentary shoot going. They’d brought a third camera and told me they weren’t sure how to use it, so I should go for it and shoot whatever I wanted.
“The piece was on a deaf man who does storytelling, but they call it ‘visual vernacular’ because both hearing and non-hearing people can understand it. It’s gesturing, not sign language. So, the piece was on this fifth generation deaf family and he’s passing his tradition on. It was a three-minute piece. I suggested getting footage of his hands. I ran that camera . Later that summer, I found out we won an Emmy for that piece.”
When you’ve been making videos since the fourth grade, you walk into college-level film-making as something of a veteran. Much like famed director Quentin Tarantino self-educated himself by repeatedly watching movies he loved, New said she took in all of the movies she watched while staying with her grandmother after school.
“She had a shelf full of VHS movies, as well as colors, paints and crafts to give us creative things to do,” she said. “I went through Fort Payne Middle School’s iTech team, then went into FPTV at Fort Payne High School. [Steve] Black does really push ‘B-roll’, which is getting the smaller coverage in order to tell the larger story. I always took to B-roll in the projects I undertook while in high school. But, I’ve always thought, ‘Why not get this and capture small details while you’re also setting up and filming the traditional wider shot of the interview?’”
Becoming a college graduate on May 7, the daughter of Jason and Mandy New enters the working world armed with an impressive resume and clips that got her a job at Red Clay Media in Birmingham. She now works as a video producer on “It’s a Southern Thing,” which serves up relatable humor and fascinating stories that break the stereotypes and show the South as a culturally rich, diverse, down-home place to live. The videos are widely shared on social media.
Growing up in a small town like Fort Payne gives New plenty of inspiration to bring into her work with Red Clay.
One would expect New to be a long-time user of a platform like YouTube, but she said she didn’t jump on the bandwagon to become an influencer monetizing content the way some her age have done.
When she takes to a computer to edit video in Adobe Premiere, New applies her keen sense of timing and tone to tell stories in the ways that make the most sense. She said she’s a “fast editor” who can churn out a rough cut of something in a matter of minutes.
“I’m very hard on myself because I am a perfectionist,” she said. “If someone tells me ‘no’ I will work to prove them wrong. I work backwards from the way most people do. I choose my music first and design the visuals around the beat, which works for hype videos but not for interviews because you don’t know what you are going to get. I’ve built stories with the ebb and flow of the music.”
Her involvement in the film industry has included working in Birmingham as production assistant to the health and safety supervisor on the crew for the movie “Wire Room” starring celebrity Bruce Willis, who recently announced he is retiring from acting.
“That was my first big movie set and I’d done two TV pilots before that,” she said.
New also worked her way up to the position of head director for the took Black Warrior Film Festival in Tuscaloosa, learning the importance of outreach for financing and overseeing the event’s branding. These are all skills that should serve her when the time comes to tell her stories to larger audiences.
Locally, the FPTV course remains in high demand as her generation of media-savvy students learn skills they can use in a changing workplace.
“Any success I’m experiencing wouldn’t have been possible without Mr. Black,” New said. “He runs his class in a way that it wouldn’t be as successful if he didn’t. It would still be successful because media is a field that people want to get into. But he doesn’t run his classroom as a teacher but, rather, as a business. He trains students and then they train other students. He only assigns work to the newcomers who don’t know what they are doing. You pitch him an idea and he gives you feedback and the opportunity to work on it. It was nice being around him because it was never about the grade as much as him teaching you how to improve your skill set and learning how to communicate and network with others at the same time.
“Networking is the biggest key that you need in this field. Students are learning how to have these business skills.”
She admired Mr. Black so much that one of her first independent projects after graduating from FPHS was to create a short documentary about him.
“I can see how much better my videos were because of Mr. Black. He focuses on growth and supports every student who walks into that classroom. He’s not really one to play favorites. He’ll assign more work to some because they either ask for it or they’re at the level where they can take that on. You have to work to get the right to do big projects. Mr. Black understands that people are at different levels with their skills and he gives people multiple chances. He gets to know his students on a personal level rather than just calling their name off a roster.”
The education she received at Fort Payne High School and at Alabama positions her to become more and more skilled in her storytelling.
