Candlewood Suites and Avid Hotels Break Ground in Fort Payne

Fort Payne tourism is getting a much-needed boost with the addition of two hotels set to open in the spring of 2023.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held March 3 at the property adjacent to the Hampton Inn, which is also owned by Vinnie Patel.
The $11 million project will include roughly 58,000 square feet and feature 91 new hotel rooms, including 48 rooms at Avid and 43 suites at Candlewood. The new businesses will create about 25 new hospitality jobs.
“This is perfect timing to build these new hotels,” says Patel. “I think Fort Payne needs this, because existing hotels in the area cannot keep up with demand during peak season.”
Patel moved to Fort Payne in June 2000 and opened the Hampton Inn in 2004 with 58 rooms initially. The Hampton underwent a $3.6 million expansion and complete renovation in 2018. Even with the addition of 28 rooms, there is still a growing demand for more hotel rooms locally, and Avid and Candlewood Suites will fill that need.
John Dersham, president and CEO of Dekalb Tourism said he’s glad to see the new lodging.
“Tourism is booming in DeKalb County and we have broken all lodging occupancy records during the last 12 months,” Dersham said. “Due to this high occupancy rate, there are times we are sold out. When this happens on a regular basis more lodging is needed so we are not sending our visitors out of our county to pay lodging elsewhere. The new Candlewood Suites Hotel will have an immediate positive impact on our visitors giving the another choice in fine hotels to pick from. We are extremely glad they are coming.”
Avid and Candlewood Suites are two of InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) 16 brands, of which Holiday Inn is the most recognizable.
Building two hotels under one roof is part of a new strategy of growth in the industry. So-called dual-branded hotels are the most recent strategy of hotel developers to save money during tenuous economic times.
Building two hotels under one roof allows the owner to not only save on construction and operational costs from combining services such as the pool or housekeeping department, but it also gives them an opportunity to appeal to a wider array of potential clientele.
While it’s not unusual for two different hotels to share the same land, sharing the same building and communal areas is a new strategy.
In Fort Payne, Avid and Candlewood Suites will each maintain its own identity and cater to different travelers, but will do so sharing the same lobby, breakfast area, pool, fitness center, business center and guest laundry.
“We chose a combination of Avid and Candlewood Suites because it will let us accommodate both short-stay and extended-stay guests,” Patel explains. “Avid is the most popular IHG brand right now, and Candlewood will provide a more economical option for people who are staying a week or a month or more.”
Avid currently has 43 existing hotels, and Fort Payne’s location is one of 172 additional Avid hotels currently in the works, according to the IHG corporate website. Fort Payne’s Candlewood Suites is among some 90 new hotels in the pipeline that will be added to the 359 current locations.
Avid focuses on providing the essentials at a value price.
“We’ve made thoughtful decisions with every inch of space focusing on sound sleep, with high-quality mattresses and bedding, black-out roller shades and sound-reducing features, all at an exceptional value,” the company’s website states.
Candlewood Suites offers all the comforts of home for the long term traveler, providing spacious studio, one-, and two-bedroom suites featuring fully-stocked, in-room kitchens with full-size appliances. Guests may borrow small appliances such as a blender or crock pot, and take advantage of extras such as a gazebo with barbecue grill and free guest laundry. Pets under 80 lbs. are welcome with restrictions and an additional fee.
Guests of Avid and Candlewood Suites will enjoy hearty grab-and-go breakfast items and can take advantage of a 24-hour snack market.
“We’ve listened to travelers to understand what’s really important for everyday travel,” the company’s website states.
“Everything in the rooms are cleaned using our 50-point checklist. Everything works, every time. We ensure you stay connected and entertained, every stay.”
The project is designed by Mike Thomas at Ramtecdec LLC Architects of Atlanta. Patel is also searching for an operator to run a restaurant he will build on the property.
“We will build the building, but the type of restaurant it is will be determined by the operator,” he explains.
