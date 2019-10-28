At Thursday’s meeting, the Fort Payne Board of Education accepted a bid for renovation of four existing tennis courts and four new courts.
The board accepted the lowest bid from Baseline Sports Construction, LLC for $272,000. Fort Payne Superintendent Jim Cunningham said that total includes the construction, renovations, fencing and additional parking. Alternate additions include the LED lighting that is estimated between $26,000 to $30,000 and sidewalks at $41,900.
“If you remember we had four old courts,” Cunningham said. “Courts that had been giving trouble for a while. We now know why. There was only a half an inch of asphalt in places, no wonder it was cracking. It was just a poor design, but [Fort Payne Public Works Director Tim Williams] is really preparing this sight correctly.”
The Fort Payne City Council approved to pay half of the construction and renovation costs of the tennis courts at its Oct. 1, 2019 meeting.
The board also:
• approved the minutes from the last meeting on Sept. 26, 2019.
• accepted the resignation of Ashley Jackson as Head Varsity Track Coach at Fort Payne High School, effective Sept. 17, 2019.
• accepted the resignation of Amber Parker as a bus driver, effective Nov. 4, 2019.
• approve additions to the Transportation substitute personnel list, effective for the 2019-2020 school year.
• Approve the following teachers to provide homebound services for a student and continue per physician’s written orders until the student is able to return to school or moves out of the Fort Payne City School System: Hannah Turner, effective Sept. 23, 2019 and Katherine Maples, effective Oct. 17, 2019.
• announced the Veteran’s Day events the following schools: Fort Payne High School will hold its program on Nov. 5 at 9 a.m. in the gym. Wills Valley Elementary School is holding a parade on Nov. 8 at 8:30 a.m. On the same day, William’s Avenue will hold an awards ceremony at 1 p.m.
• approve the Sept. 2019 financial statements and bank reconciliation report, as submitted.
• conducted the election of the AASB District 6 director. The board elected Marie Manning to the position.
• approved the time and place for the next scheduled board meeting for Nov. 22, 2019 at 12 p.m. in the conference room of the Central Office.
