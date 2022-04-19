Fort Payne Middle School students receive five space camp scholarships

Four sixth-grade Fort Payne Middle School students received full scholarships valued at $1,299 each to attend Space Academy this summer at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville.
The students applied for several different scholarships and received the Aviation Challenge/Mach 11 and Space Academy for Leading Students in Alabama (SALSA.) Brylee Parks, Marlo Croft-Thwaits, and Maura Roberts secured the SALSA Space Camp Program scholarship and will attend six days, five nights this summer. Layla McBryar secured the SALSA Space Camp Program scholarship as well as the Aviation Challenge/Mach 11 scholarship. Ms. McBryar will attend two different sessions each six days, five nights this summer. Her scholarships totaled $2,598.
Space Academy for Leading Students in Alabama (SALSA) is a program funded by the State of Alabama Legislature that awards a male and female student between the ages of 12 to 14 from every legislative district in Alabama a scholarship to attend the Academy. Students will learn the history of the space program, learn to work together as a team to solve complex problems using STEM concepts and critical thinking, learn to train like an astronaut using authentic simulators, and embark on their own simulated space mission to the International Space Station, the Moon or Mars.
Aviation Challenge Mach II is a fast-paced, military-inspired program where young leaders ages 12 to 14 are tested in their knowledge of aerodynamics and teamwork. Trainees take part in hands-on activities based on the design principles of modern air systems in flight simulators and go through air combat maneuvering training to prepare for mission scenarios.
Little Ridge Intermediate and Fort Payne Middle School STEAM Robotics and Computer Science Instructor and Coach, Regan McClung said, “I am proud of these young ladies for their dedication to excellence and achievement. Their dedication has now produced a life changing opportunity for further development of not only their knowledge of STEAM, but their ability to work as a team in unique and rewarding circumstances. As a former SALSA Space Camp Teacher Program scholarship recipient, I am thrilled for these young ladies to experience the hands-on activities that make learning so much fun.”
