Because of problems with line of sight for motorists turning onto the intersection of Grand Avenue and 3rd Street NW, the Fort Payne City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday to establish a 3-way stop there.

The Therapy Junction, LLC operates from Grand Avenue NW, but it relies on First Presbyterian Church’s parking spaces across the street during the week. This becomes dangerous when cars turning onto Grand meet children with mobility issues crossing the street.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.