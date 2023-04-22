Because of problems with line of sight for motorists turning onto the intersection of Grand Avenue and 3rd Street NW, the Fort Payne City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday to establish a 3-way stop there.
The Therapy Junction, LLC operates from Grand Avenue NW, but it relies on First Presbyterian Church’s parking spaces across the street during the week. This becomes dangerous when cars turning onto Grand meet children with mobility issues crossing the street.
Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine said Therapy Junction provides “phenomenal” services to citizens with special needs, but the traffic situation needs correcting to slow this oncoming traffic.
“They’ve got people flying down through there,” Baine said. “We are going to try a three-way stop there to slow people down.”
The Fort Payne City Council approved Ordnance 2023-06 to establish the 3-way stop and agreed to put a crosswalk at the intersection as an added precaution.
• The council approved an agreement to declare as surplus and rent the former GH Metal Building downtown to Dixie Machine Shop for a week’s period so that an exceptionally heavy machine that exists only to make Kabota tractor parts can be used by two to three personnel to create more. City Attorney Rocky Watson said the machine was abandoned when the city acquired the building because the company did not expect to need it any longer. However, delays in implementing a new manufacturing process and running out of inventory have presented the situation. Dixie Machine Shop will pay the City $1,000 and will not hold it responsible for any incidents that happen there during this period. Kabota will then reimburse the local shop.
• The Council authorized the addition of Former Fort Payne Fire Chief M.L. "Pete” Leath at the Firefighter Memorial at Patriot’s Memorial Park. Current Fire Chief Stacy Smith said Leath’s service to citizens more than meets the requirements to be included and he credited Leath with instituting training programs that helped to make the department what it is today.
• Baine reported on the progress pursuing federal grant money to pay for a feasibility study into road construction to eliminate Joe’s Truck Stop and create a railroad overpass. He said advocate Shannon Campagna and Congressman Robert Aderholt’s office both said it looks good and a letter specifically addressing their needs will be send by the end of the month.
• Baine said bids on renovating the old City Hall, now police headquarters, will be opened at 2 p.m. on April 26.
• Baine said work on athletic fields in the City’s Sports Complex are progressing and should be completed, weather-permitting, by the end of August.
• Baine told Council members to check their inboxes for a list of planned paving projects in the City and asked them to notify him of any areas that need to be added to it.
• Baine reported talking to James Payton of Ladd Environmental concerning the sewer project and said that so far, the project has added three manholes and installed 963 feet of gravity sewer piping. “That project is well underway,” he said.
• The council approved a new subdivision located at the intersection of Chisenhall Road and Houston Loop Road West on behalf of Emily Rosas, who wants to sub-divide the land into four lots of varying acreage to be used by family members. The Planning Commission approved it.
• The council presented a plaque to Ron Ogle, a retiring city employee, recognizing his years of service to the city.
• The councl approved a curbing request from Regina Frazer at 908 Lakewood Drive NW, as recommended by Public Works Director Tim Williams.
• The council approved an activity permit from Clara Washington to hold a National Day of Prayer event on May 4th at the Rotary Pavilion from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• The council went into executive session to discuss matters of trade and commerce.
