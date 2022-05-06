Council discusses parking during events

The Fort Payne City Council discussed dedicated parking around the Coal and Iron Building during events when the facility is rented by third parties. City Council member John Smith brought up the matter after learning that Gaylesville’s Prom was the same day as the last Third Saturday event.
Police Chief David Davis said the parking situation was handled without any complications. He reminded the Council that the parking lot across the street is a private space serving customers of the businesses in the Hammer’s shopping center, so he advised against taking parking away from any of them.
Mayor Brian Baine said he spoke with school officials and none of them expressed any unhappiness with how the parking situation was handled during their prom.
