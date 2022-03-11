Roberts moving forward with plans for Fort Payne Mater’s

Entrepreneur Chris Roberts is moving forward with his plans to bring a Mater’s Pizza & Pasta Emporium franchise to downtown Fort Payne. It’s just taking a while to see it to fruition.
His plan to renovate a downtown building into a pizza parlor is “in the demo stage. Once completed, we can evaluate and see what we have. It’s very exciting to see what secrets a building erected in 1920 holds! The structure looks new on the outside but it is purely 1920 on the inside. We are not only going to deliver a great product but also a little journey into Fort Payne’s past by keeping most of what it gives us.”
The building has sat vacant since 2013, when business woman Virginia Hentz closed her longtime women’s clothing boutique store “Jinni’s”. That was the same year Roberts, a self-taught musician, opened the Chris Roberts School of Music, which continues to operate on Greenhill Boulevard.
Over the years, the Mater’s of Gadsden has expanded to occupy half a city block on Locust Street. A franchise location expanded to Albertville, also in 2013. The brand is known for piping hot, deep dish pizza pies loaded with scrumptious toppings. They make their own dough and blend their cheeses.
Roberts admitted his efforts to bring Mater’s to Fort Payne have “been a struggle. I could write a book about it as I’m sure many could.”
His family’s ties to Fort Payne run deep. Roberts has taught music in the city schools, his wife Donna has dedicated 31 years of her life to the municipal courts, their son Maurey ran Fort Payne’s Boom Days Festival for several years, and their son Caleb serves the community at Wilson Funeral Home.
“We love our town. It’s going to take the hard-working people of Fort Payne to step up in order for our city to thrive, and I hope what I’m doing will encourage more folks to do the same,” he said.
Roberts said people have asked for a projected opening date for Mater’s Pizza & Pasta Emporium, “but it really depends on the supply chain issues our country is having. What generally should be a three month project could be a six month project and beyond. We are going to do our best to open as quickly as possible. One thing is for sure: you can count on the same great food folks around here have been getting from Mater’s in Gadsden since 1977!”
The new Fort Payne restaurant will offer a drive-thru window, live music and enclosed patio dining with retractable garage doors facing Gault Avenue.
“We are excited and ready to provide a great venue and a great boost to downtown Fort Payne,” he said.
