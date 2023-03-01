The Fort Payne High School Gigawatts team hosted 24 teams in a robotics State Championship on Feb. 18. FIRST LEGO League teams competed for three spots in the World Championships, which will be in Arkansas in May and Massachusetts in June.

The Gigawatts, the Fort Payne High School FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics team, hosted the event, which is aimed at students between the ages of four and 18 years. The team will be one of 31 teams competing in the Magnolia Regional in Laurel, Miss. on March 15-18 and Rocket City Regional at the Von Braun South Hall in Huntsville April 5-8 for a spot in the World Championships.

