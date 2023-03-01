The Fort Payne High School Gigawatts team hosted 24 teams in a robotics State Championship on Feb. 18. FIRST LEGO League teams competed for three spots in the World Championships, which will be in Arkansas in May and Massachusetts in June.
The Gigawatts, the Fort Payne High School FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics team, hosted the event, which is aimed at students between the ages of four and 18 years. The team will be one of 31 teams competing in the Magnolia Regional in Laurel, Miss. on March 15-18 and Rocket City Regional at the Von Braun South Hall in Huntsville April 5-8 for a spot in the World Championships.
FPHS hosted both the FIRST LEGO League Challenge Gigawatts Qualifier and the FIRST LEGO League Challenge Alabama Championship on Feb. 18. It made the second consecutive year that Fort Payne High has hosted the state championship. About 1,200 people visited the campus of Fort Payne High School in March 2022 when the local league hosted the first in-person state championship in two years following the COVID shutdowns.
On Jan. 28, Fort Payne hosted a FIRST Tech Challenge scrimmage.
Coaches Jamie and Regan McClung, Steven Chesnut, Allison Hoge and all team members expressed gratitude to City Superintendent Brian Jett and the Fort Payne Board of Education, as well as administrators and teachers, for their support of Robotics and Computer Science education. FIRST in Alabama is a volunteer based non-profit 501(c)3 organization founded in 2015 to ensure every Alabama student has access to the exciting world of competitive robotics.
FPHS Coach and mentor Jamie McClung said the high school team is “grateful to the Fort Payne community for supplying volunteers for a multitude of roles and performing those roles amazingly. The competition would not be possible without volunteers. Our community involvement in robotics truly is one of the highlights of what our robotics program has been able to accomplish.”
The high school team and Coach McClung have received many awards for outstanding service to the robotics community in Alabama. The program has come a long way since 2015, when McClung decided to start a FIRST Lego League robotics team for fifth and sixth grade students at Fort Payne Middle School.
Fort Payne Middle School STEAM Robotics coach and computer science teacher Regan McClung said the current fifth and sixth grade teams from Little Ridge Intermediate and Fort Payne Middle School competed against other teams from around the state in grades four through eight in four categories: robot game score, robot design, innovation project, and teamwork.
After winning their qualifier for the state championship, the Fort Payne Middle School STEAM Robotics sixth grade team was one of three overall champions at state, placing third overall. They wowed judges in Innovation Project, Robot Design, Robot Game, and Core Values in a 30-minute judging session and three robot competition matches.
The FPMS team includes the following students: Caden Hairell, Dana Francisco Jiménez, Brylee Hunter, Malachi Kemp, Luz Pedro, Alfredo Diego, Ava Grace Walker, Rebeca Rodriguez-Lopez, and Yaratzi Wong. The team recognized high school student coaches Clark McClung and Kendall Binkley, as well as their junior high student coaches, Nandini Patel and Maura Roberts.
After winning second place at their qualifier for state, the Little Ridge Intermediate School STEAM Robotics fifth grade rookie team placed in the Top 10 out of 24 teams in the state championships and were recognized for engineering excellence. This award celebrated the team’s efficiently-designed robot, an effectively engineered innovative project solution, and great teamwork skills.
The team includes the following students: Hudson Davis, Alejandro Mata, Cohen Argo, Jaden Alexander Martinez, McKenzie Bynum, Kate Kramer, Bentley Henderson, Annsley Pacini, Hiedi Rojas, and ZaNiyah Stanton. The team recognized high school student coaches Laurel Shugart and Kendall Binkley, as well as their junior high student coach Seanna Lance.
The Junior High robotics team is preparing for their own state championship in March. Fort Payne’s seventh and eighth grade FIRST TECH Challenge team has faced fierce competition from around the nation at their recent competitions. Teams of students grades seven through 12 traveled from California, Washington, Texas, and Arkansas to compete in Alabama's Qualifier events.
The following junior high students will compete at the Alabama State Open Invitational in March: Victoria Fowler, Derek Shi, Sophia Al-Halaseh, Seanna Lance, Atticus Sparks, Nandini Patel, Isa Iglesias, Kaleigh Domingo, Maura Roberts, Parker Bates, and Edwin Francisco.
The FIRST LEGO League (FLL) challenges elementary and middle school students and their adult coaches to research a real-world problem then create an original solution for that problem, plus design and build a robot using a LEGO Spike Prime Robot kit within a common set of rules to accomplish “missions” on a playing field. The FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) gives middle and high school students and their adult mentors the opportunity to work and create together to solve a common problem. Teams are challenged to design and build a robot using a kit of parts and within a common set of rules to play a sophisticated field game. The robot game changes every season.
The efforts inspire young people to be science and technology leaders, by engaging them in exciting mentor-based programs that build science, engineering and technology skills, that inspire innovation, and that foster well-rounded life capabilities including self-confidence, communication and leadership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.