At the Fort Payne City Schools Board of Education meeting on Feb. 23, Dr. Laran Adkins, child nutrition and transportation director, announced receipt of a $337,000 equipment assistance grant from the National School Lunch Program. The funds will be used to install a new dishwasher at Fort Payne Middle School, a tilt skillet at Williams Avenue Elementary, a walk-in freezer at Williams Avenue Elementary, a dishwasher at Little Ridge Intermediate and new serving lines at Wills Valley Elementary.

The board approved a request from Superintendent Brian Jett to open a 12 month certificate of deposit at First Southern State Bank in the name of the Board of Education, with a renewal option each year.

