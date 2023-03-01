At the Fort Payne City Schools Board of Education meeting on Feb. 23, Dr. Laran Adkins, child nutrition and transportation director, announced receipt of a $337,000 equipment assistance grant from the National School Lunch Program. The funds will be used to install a new dishwasher at Fort Payne Middle School, a tilt skillet at Williams Avenue Elementary, a walk-in freezer at Williams Avenue Elementary, a dishwasher at Little Ridge Intermediate and new serving lines at Wills Valley Elementary.
The board approved a request from Superintendent Brian Jett to open a 12 month certificate of deposit at First Southern State Bank in the name of the Board of Education, with a renewal option each year.
The board accepted the resignations of Hunter Pope, pre-K aide at Williams Avenue Elementary; Brooklyn Brown, 3rd Grade MSIT team member at Little Ridge Intermediate School; Stormy Stevens, assistant boys basketball coach and assistant tennis coach; and Keri Garrett, RSIT team member at Little Ridge Intermediate School.
The board approved the following personnel transfers: Raylene Cruse, CNP assistant manager at Wills Valley Elementary School to a CNP manager at Wills Valley Elementary School; and Kary Bobo, CNP worker at Wills Valley Elementary School to CNP assistant manager at Wills Valley Elementary School.
The board approved the following hires: Yuliana Cedillo as pre-k aide at Williams Avenue School, Rachel Abrams as a system-wide CNP worker, Diaz Frost as a system-wide CNP worker and Steven Goff as an assistant tennis coach at Fort Payne High School.
The board also approved a request for a virtual school day option for ninth, 10th and 12th grade students on March 14 so select classrooms can be used for ACT testing.
The next school board meeting will be held March 23 at 6 p.m. at the central office, located 205 at 45th St. NW in Fort Payne.
