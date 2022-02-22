Fort Payne Police HQ Renovation Moves Forward

The Fort Payne City Council held a work session Tuesday to discuss the renovation of the old City Hall building that’s now serving exclusively as the headquarters for the Fort Payne Police Department, which will be temporarily moving into the former Williams Avenue Elementary School during that makeover. The estimated price tag is $3.5 million.
Architect Craig Peavy answered questions and delivered some preliminary figures. The city was pleased with his previous work on the city’s new Public Works Department building in 2020 that replaced a structure that accidentally caught fire the year before. He spoke with them during a previous work session in May 2021, but recent urgency to advance the mold cleanup led to his return this week.
Beyond the immediate concerns about mold accumulating from a leaky roof, other issues they aim to solve include replacing old wiring, designating a single and more secure entry point for citizens and easier traffic flow for staff while bringing the facility in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The reconfigured layout better equips officers with tools to meet modern challenges, including a so-called “war room” for police to take advantage of technology such as mobile cameras capable of providing remote 360-degree video monitoring of events such as Boom Days or traffic flow. Secure space must also be dedicated for storing evidence in cases, police training and accommodating a forensic lab.
Police Chief David Davis said his department is “about 90%” through the process of evacuating the 81-year-old building, where the city jail will continue to operate downtown during the renovation. They are using secure storage while discarding items that are no longer of any use. He said they are “three or four weeks away” from completing the transition to the Williams Avenue campus and he will communicate with the public any changes affecting operations through the news media in coming days.
With an ever-growing list of projects the city needs – from a railroad overpass to costly sewer system upgrades essential for economic growth -- Davis is well aware of the necessity of containing costs and is searching everywhere for grant money to reduce the local tax burden.
“We’re going to do everything we can to offset costs,” Davis said. “We may get to a point where we freeze a step until we find funding.”
Davis said lots of features on his wish list got axed to save money.
“At the end of the day, we’re putting up studs, sheet rock and wiring,” Davis said. “We’ve done everything we feasibly can to keep the costs down but to utilize the entire building. We haven’t put anything extravagant in here. Right now, we’re on top of one another and its unsafe for officers to have to constantly go outside just to access a different department. We have space we can’t use right now, so we defined who we are, what we need and how to better utilize the available space we have.”
Mayor Brian Baine said they need to invest in a facility that acknowledges Fort Payne’s leadership role as county seat. The changes are expected to extend the life of the building for another 30 years and will be a far more affordable option than constructing a new jail.
“The bottom line is our police department has been operating out of an old City Hall. It’s a makeshift police department. Craig and his people are telling us what it’s going to take to turn this into a police department. We’ve got to have that function. We visited the Oxford Police Department and it was a big difference. I would be embarrassed to bring someone to Fort Payne and show them our police headquarters,” Baine said.
Baine said the existing facility is confusing for visitors, partially because the front letters announce it as “City Hall” instead of the police headquarters and city jail.
Council President Pro Tem Lynn Brewer said they need to invest in making the police station more secure as well as providing a more comfortable workspace for law enforcement, who have tough jobs that constantly challenge their morale and spend long hours occupying limited space.
“Things are volatile right now and we need to be prepared,” Brewer said, referring to growing unrest in society and escalating crime rates nationally.
Council Member John Smith said the Fort Payne Board of Education is expecting the police department to vacate the old school within a year-and-a-half so they can start to renovate that campus.
“We can’t wait three months to start on this,” Smith said.
“If you decided today to move forward with this project, it could be completed within 12-14 months. You’re within that window, but it’s closing rapidly,” Peavy said. No such vote was taken because the discussion occurred in a work session rather than a regular meeting like the next one scheduled for March 1.
Complicating project planning is the fact that some building materials are very difficult to source and the ones that are readily available tend to cost more than they historically would.
“We have to be careful about the things we use in this project,” Peavy said. “It’s weird. One $1 million project our firm designed, a four-story housing project, went to bid at the height of wood costs quadrupling in price, so the cost escalated to $4 million and that project just died. Three months later, the price dropped back down to an all-time low. There’s an unprecedented volatility in what we are seeing in the construction industry that we can’t guarantee. The predictive data based on 20 years of averages with a 5% variance, all of those estimates are now in the trash can. I don’t know how to avoid some of that.”
Luckily, he said, the police station renovation is an interior job mostly involving wood studs, sheet rock and a lot of updating of old wiring. “I can’t guarantee that in a year, the price of wood will be within 5% of what you can buy it for now.”
He recommended bidding the project in a flexible enough way to allow the eventual contractor to switch to alternate materials of similar function and longevity.
The project faces several stages including a feasibility study, already conducted, followed by 3D schematic designs to ensure they meet various legally-required independent building code requirements. Next, design development sets product specifications to designate required hardware and make sure parts will work together. This produces a comprehensive document the city can review and share with the public seeking comment about the project. The final and most complicated stage is when a team collaboratively produces the construction blueprints to give the contractor awarded the low bid meeting specifications.
Working from a $3.5 million estimate, Peavy’s firm proposes design fees at around $284,000 to pull all of these elements together. Schematics would roughly cost $34,000, design development $36,000, construction documents $113,746, bid and negotiation $14,200, and about $56,600 for construction administration, based on a project cost calculation spreadsheet he shared during the presentation. The firm’s expertise is an investment because mishandling the public bid process would open the city up to possible lawsuits.
Some of the demolition work inside the building will be done by city forces to save money. Smith cautioned against spreading the Public Works Department too thin on various projects that take them away from their traditional job functions like road maintenance.
Peavy said that if the construction bids received exceed the amount the city budgets for it, they’ll maintain the ability to suspend any additional steps.
