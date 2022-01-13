Fort Payne Schools switch to virtual learning until Jan. 18

The Fort Payne City Schools are transitioning back to virtual learning for Friday, Jan. 14, and Monday, Jan. 17, according to Superintendent Brian Jett.
In a Jan. 13 statement, Jett attributed the move to “staffing shortages, COVID positives and quarantines within our school populations.”
The school system plans to return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
“However, we will monitor community spread, COVID positives and quarantines within our School populations,” Jett said.
“With the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the area, we have decided to take this step in the interest of the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff. This also will allow custodial staff to deep clean and sanitize all school buildings.”
Jett apologized for any inconvenience the return to virtual learning may cause anyone over the next few days and encouraged the public to monitor the system’s website and Facebook pages for updates.
As reported in Wednesday’s edition, Alabama has seen nearly 50,000 new positive cases in the previous seven days with 514 of those in DeKalb County. The state currently has a 41.2% positivity rate with DeKalb’s sitting at 50%.
A week ago, the Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed another 12,972 new COVID cases — the most ever reported in a single day in the nearly two years the state has been battling the virus.
