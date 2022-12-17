At its special meeting on Dec. 14, the Fort Payne City Board of Education unanimously approved the installation of new field lights for the soccer practice field at Fort Payne City Schools’ Sports Complex.
The total budget for the project is $250,000, the lion’s share of which was used to purchase the lights, wire and hardware at a total of $164,000. The new lights will be shipped in mid-January.
As soon as they arrive, installation can begin.
Three bids for installation were considered and A&S Electrical Contractors wound up with the contract of just under $99,000.
In other business, the board approved travel for the FPHS Winterguard section of the Wildcat Band and made the following personnel changes:
• Two retirements – Heath Vincent, assistant principal, and Sharon Brown, assistant Child Nutrition Program manager, both at Little Ridge Intermediate School, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
• One resignation – Caleb Henshaw, half-time bus driver is going to a full-time bus driver, effective Jan. 4, 2023.
• New hires approved – Katie Malone as system-wide speech language pathologist and Amy Brown as an LPN/SPE aide, both effective Jan. 3, 2023; and Child Nutrition Program substitute, Malena Gallardo-Mora, effective Dec. 14, 2022.
