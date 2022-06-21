Hospital demolition completed, land uses considered

Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine announced at Tuesday’s city council meeting that the project to demolish the old DeKalb General Hospital and remove the rubble has concluded.
The contractor, Ingle Demolition & Salvage of Birmingham, removed fencing and equipment from the property on Tuesday. The process to tear down the 99,000-square-foot structure at the 1300 block of Forest Avenue North started November 12th of last year as Baine and former Mayor Larry Chesser took swings at pillars with ceremonial sledgehammers.
“That area has been an eyesore for quite some time,” Baine said.
The hospital started operating there in 1951 on 3.6 acres of land and continued in that capacity until the current hospital opened in 1986 on Highway 35 West. The building served as a retirement home for senior citizens called The Fountains until 2003 before closing due to low occupancy. It sat vacant and deteriorating since 2013, with a feasibility study finding that it posed a significant environmental hazard due to exposed mold and asbestos as it decayed.
Now it exists only in memories as the place where many were born, received medical care or lost a loved one there. Bricks from the building salvaged during the demolition are for sale by City Hall with the proceeds benefitting the fundraising effort to complete Patriots Memorial Park before Veteran's Day of this year.
With all eyes now looking forward, Baine said, “We’ll wait and see what becomes of that property.”
The mayor said City Attorney Rocky Watson advised against any major development on the site for a period of seven to 10 years due to a complicated history of property ownership. The city would not want to use taxpayer dollars to construct a costly facility, only to have an unknown property owner come forward and file a court challenge with some sort of ownership claim to it.
Some possible short-term uses for the land include a dog park (essentially a fenced-in open/partitioned space with water provided and grassy fields for dogs to socialize and exercise) and picnic tables, possibly with food trucks operating on some portion of the space. Surrounding structures include Crowne Health Care nursing home and public housing.
Baine requested a work session with the Council to discuss possible uses.
He provided an update on work continuing at the Fort Payne Sports Complex, where bathrooms on the baseball/softball side are in progress. Initially, work was supposed to start on the soccer side, but the decision was made to switch so the soccer teams would not miss an entire season of play.
The construction project, which is delayed by awaiting parts needed for completion, is impacting the City’s annual Fourth of July festivities, planned this year on June 30 at 8:45 p.m. Baine said they are skipping the musical performers this year due to the unfinished construction, but citizens can still enjoy watching the big fireworks display from nearby parking lots.
Construction work also continues at the former City Hall, where the Fort Payne Police Department is permanently based and will return once a major interior facelift is completed. Baine said that architect Craig Peavy told him that project is in the schematic phase and expects the next stage to begin by the end of July.
Yet additional construction has happened (and is delayed awaiting parts) on extending sewer lines around the section of Greenhill Boulevard commonly referred to as “Dead Man’s Curve”. Once the parts arrive, the City looks forward to putting that part of the system online. The City has invested millions in three sewer projects designed to ultimately link to replace pump stations used to move sludge from household and industrial sewage along Airport Road to the Wastewater Treatment Plant, location on the opposite end of town.
Baine also reported to the city council that Public Works is scheduled to start paving streets on July 5th once they receive the mix needed to do the project. They assessed which roads are in the roughest condition to set as priorities for completion with the limited funds available.
