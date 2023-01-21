The Fort Payne City Council approved a $5.7 million tax abatement to GH Metal Solutions. DeKalb County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jimmy Durham joined Vice President and General Manager Tom Sesterhenn to formally present the request to the council at the Jan. 17 meeting.

“They’ve been around for a long time, starting locally as The Gas House,” Durham said. “They are back requesting another abatement because they are growing so much, which will help our community. They presently have about 400 employees here in Fort Payne and have hired people from throughout the county. This abatement is for sales and use taxes, as well as property taxes. If we abate the city portion, it will be $63,000 per year for 10 years. On property taxes, it will be $44,123 per year.”

