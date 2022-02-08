City celebrates Evan McPherson ahead of Sunday's big game

It’s not every day that you get to watch someone from your hometown participate in the world's most-watched single sporting event, but here we are, nearing Sunday’s NFL championship game. It is entirely possible that beating the Los Angeles Rams could depend on the leg of the Cincinnati Bengals placekicker Evan McPherson, a Fort Payne native who set the franchise records this season and earned honors as the NFL Rookie of the Year.
McPherson, 22, is scheduled to call in to the Fort Payne City Schools at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, and his comments will be carried over the loudspeakers. A student from each of the four schools will get to ask him one question.
This week, school hallways were decorated with bulletin board displays where students colored pictures and answered the question of “What should Evan eat before Sunday’s Super Bowl?”
Students are encouraged to wear his team colors, black and orange, on Friday to show support. Understandably, they're very proud of this FPHS alum who kicked and punted as a five-year starter the for Fort Payne High School Wildcats and holds the record for the longest field goal in Alabama high school football history in his senior year.
Fort Payne’s Superintendent of Education, Brian Jett, was McPherson’s principal during that time, and he called him “a great role model for our students at Fort Payne City Schools. It has been an honor to watch him throughout his career, from starting out as a Fort Payne Wildcat, to becoming a Florida Gator, and now a Cincinnati Bengal. He has made this system and this city proud with the way he has carried himself on and off the field, which is a testament to his outstanding upbringing. We can’t wait to cheer him on Sunday, and this system is behind him 100%.”
It’s a pretty good bet that even more television sets than normal will be tuned in at 5:30 central to watch the big game in Fort Payne. Last year’s game attracted 96.4 million viewers, plus an estimated 30 to 50 million additional viewers are expected to watch around the world across multiple channels and streaming outlets.
The game is watched even by people who don’t normally watch football because advertisers pump millions into dazzling TV ads and the halftime show features A-list performances by top musical acts.
Fort Payne is making the most of this rare moment in history.
Mayor Brian Baine said the City added banners downtown promoting Fort Payne’s pride in the native son and the City is asking everyone to wear orange and black this Friday.
“We are so proud of Evan! He has made Fort Payne proud!” Baine said.
Baine presented McPherson with a key to the city after he was drafted out of the University of Florida in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.
“I’ll be forever grateful to call this place my home, and when someone asks me where I’m from, I say Fort Payne, Alabama proudly,” McPherson said during the May 2021 presentation.
As he kicked the 31-yard field goal in the AFC Championship game, the announcers on Bengals Radio noted that “four years ago, he was playing high school football in tiny Fort Payne, Alabama. Now he’s getting his team into the Super Bowl!”
The Fort Payne Main Street organization distributed stickers with the Bengals logo that read “Go Evan!”
“It’s a way to show everyone that we support him and are very proud of him,” said Director Connie Fuller. “It’s amazing. He is so young.”
Will the fans back home get to see someone from Fort Payne they know win the game in the final seconds? It's happened before this season as McPherson kicked the game-winning 31-yard field goal in overtime to deny the Kansas City Chiefs a third straight conference crown and send the Bengals to their first Super Bowl since 1988.
McPherson said such a scenario is “every kid's dream -- to kick the game-winning field goal in the Super Bowl," he said during an NFL press conference held on Monday, mentioning a major influence in Adam Vinatieri who made game-winning kicks for the Patriots in the final seconds of both Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002 and Super Bowl XXXVIII and 2004.
The Bengals will have a lot of positive energy coming their way from Fort Payne this weekend. And whatever the outcome of the game, one player will come home to be celebrated as a hero.
