FPHS Theater presents “Clue” March 13-16

The Fort Payne High School Drama Club presents “Clue,” a madcap murder mystery next week, on Monday through Thursday, March 13-16. The play starts at 7 p.m. nightly. Tickets are $5.
The play is about six guests who are invited to Boddy Manner – a mordacious D.C. madam, the pious wife of a senator, a despondent and tragic woman, an imperious military man, an academic Casanova playboy and a timid rule-follower. They all share one commonality – blackmail. To get out of this conundrum, each guest is given a special item and they must use it to do something terrible….
The cast includes Savannah Shoemaker as Wadsworth, Hailey Hamilton as Yvette, Madison Tucker as Miss Scarlett, Emma Campbell Crawford as Mrs. Peacock, Angelina Jose as Mrs. White, Gabe Hardinger as Col. Mustard, Charlie Pope as Professor Plum, Lance Hardinger as Mr. Green, Riley Naylor as Mr. Boddy, James Chamblee as the cook, Braedyn McWhirter as the motorist, Cecilia Gifford as the singing telegram girl, Hernandez Vazquez as the main agent, Angela Francisco Manuel, Heidi Ailon-Mendoza, Mariah Sahnnon, Kameron Gardner, Elvira Francisco, Katrina Battles, Willa Ingram, Hanna Lancaster, Lesley Rodriguez Leyva, Briahna Jewel, Marife Richardson, Anna Carter and Valeria Hernandez as agents and Jaden Baswell as cop.
The crew includes Lizzie-Kate Black, Nevaeh Loy and Grace Pullen as stage managers and set design, Bryan Torres and Kaliyah Webb on lights, Emelia Shores, Olivia Burton, Alyssa Burton, Autumn Townsel and and London Posey, shadows.
