FPHS Theater presents “Clue” March 13-16

Fort Payne High School students rehearse a scene from “Clue.” The murder mystery play starts next week.

 Alex Traylor Times-Journal

The Fort Payne High School Drama Club presents “Clue,” a madcap murder mystery next week, on Monday through Thursday, March 13-16. The play starts at 7 p.m. nightly. Tickets are $5.

The play is about six guests who are invited to Boddy Manner – a mordacious D.C. madam, the pious wife of a senator, a despondent and tragic woman, an imperious military man, an academic Casanova playboy and a timid rule-follower. They all share one commonality – blackmail. To get out of this conundrum, each guest is given a special item and they must use it to do something terrible….

